Setting Post Malone's Big Rig Blind Bagged Variant Comics On Fire

One store setting Post Malone's Big Rig #1 blind bagged variant comics on fire over distribution frustration

Article Summary Post Malone's Big Rig #1 blind bagged variant boxes face criticism over poor distribution and excessive duplicates

Retailers and collectors received primarily Maria Wolf covers, with rare variants unevenly spread across boxes

Vault Comics increased box production from 1,000 to 4,000, frustrating buyers expecting rarer variant opportunities

Upset retailers like Gnostic Comics call out Vault, some even burning unsold stock in protest of perceived mishandling

Blind bagged comic books are all the rage now, after Invincible Universe: Battle Beast topped the charts, with DC Comics and Dynamite Entertainment following suit with Batman #1 and Die!Namite #1. Vault Comics did it their own way, so stores – or individual collectors – could buy packs of ten blind bagged variants of the new comic book series Post Malone's Big Rig #1 in one box, offering everything from 1:40,000 Peach Momoko variants, down. There were originally meant to be 1000 boxes of these but Vault then upped it to 4000 with these variant ratios:

CVR B – Main Variant – Maria Wolf (Guaranteed)

CVR C – 3 in 10 Bronze Variant – Corin Howell (Guaranteed)

CVR D – 2 in 25 Silver Variant – Darick Robertson

CVR E – 1 in 500 Gold Variant – Peach Momoko

CVR F – 1 in 40,000 Diamond Variant – Peach Momoko, One-of-One Diamond Edition

CVR J – Jim Mahfood One-per-Box Thank You Variant

CVR K – 1:85 Maria Wolf BW Lines Edition

CVR L – 1:10,000 Peach Momoko Mud Flap Edition

CVR M – 1:10,000 Peach Momoko Blood Flap Edition

But they came as packs of ten comics, and people who bought one for $60, then opened them and pretty much everyone got six copies of the Maria Wolf Cover. Anyone reading this should be able to see that in a pack of ten you are most likely to get 1 Jim Mahfood, 3 Bronze and either 6 Maria Wolf, or 5 and a Darick Robertson. And the vast majority of packs are going into be this.

But it turns out that the distribution of the rarer variants wasn't so spread out, with one buyer of 6 boxes getting 6 of the 1:500 Peach Momoko Gold variants. Shawn Kirkham received five of the Maria Wolf 1:85 variants in five boxes. Trinity Comics has one of the 3:25 covers covers in every one of the eight boxes they opened up. Now, Vault Comics is saying that these were not meant to be marked to individual collectors, who might have expected a wider spread of variants; they were just meant to be a runway to market copies to retailers, who would then put them on the shelf. But that message does not seem to have sunk in. I understand that Vault Comics is talking to individual retailers regarding returnability. But maybe not copies that some aggrieved retailers, such as CLZ Comics, have already set fire to.

It was Gnostic Comics who put it succinctly in print, posting

"If you thought this was okay for the Post Malone Big Rig Boxes, what a slap in the face to all Retailers and Consumers. This is a complete lack of Control and Execution on your part. To think people would be okay with multiple copies of the same comic, Grab Bags at comic shops don't even do that! You called and emailed retailers explain why you were making 3000 more boxes versus the original 1000 bringing the total to 4000 and justifying removing retailer discount thus making us raise the price on our customers, then ensuring us they would be worth it with all the goodies and chances to get rare comics. I get the chances, but unloading your over printed covers like this is nonsense, there should have not been 1 duplicate, you could have even used old comics as filler, what a joke. This explains why people are getting 5 (1:500s) in one box because the rest of us are getting this trash. You should be ashamed of yourself. TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY AND MAKE THIS RIGHT!!!!! I WILL NOT REST UNTIL MY VOICE IS HEARD FOR ALL THE COMIC COMMUNITY!!!! THIS WAS A COMPLETE SLAP IN THE FACE TO THE WHLE COMIC COMMUNITY!!!! Oh, and if you think all boxes don't look like this do a simple search on all social media platforms, you all should be embarrassed by this. WITH BIG RIG #2 BOXES ON FOC THIS WEEK, I HAVE ADVISED ALL MY CUSTOMERS TO AVOID THEM AT ALL COST!!!!!"

Here's how the box was solicited to retailers:

POST MALONE'S BIG RIG #1 – VARIANT BUNDLE MYSTERY BOX – NEW – UNOPENED – SEALED

– Variant Cover Artist: VARIOUS

– Exclusive Variant: LIMITED TO 4000 BOXES

Please note that this book's release date is JULY 16th, 2025

POST MALONE's BIG RIG #1 (FIRST PRINT) – BUNDLE MYSTERY BOX – UNOPENED. RED HOT NEW SERIES by VAULT COMICS – CREATED BY POST MALONE.

Each bundle comes with 10 variants and will be a random permutation (based of frequency of occurrence) of the "bundle variants" that are listed below.

MIX IN VARIANTS CVR B – 1 in 10 Bronze Variant – Nathan Gooden CVR C – 1 in 100 Silver Variant – Darick Robertson CVR D – 1 in 1000 Gold Variant – Peach Momoko CVR E – 1 of 10,000 Diamond Variant- Peach Momoko, One-of-One Diamond Edition

Each bundle comes with 11 variants and has the chance of containing any number of 5 different premium variants, including a hyper-rare, One-of-One Peach Momoko Diamond Edition variant. These variants will be inserted into bundles at random. Each issue will come pre-bagged and boarded, and collected into a single, custom-designed, tamper-evident box.

