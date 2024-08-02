Seven Comic Book Stores Opening, Five Comic Book Stores Closing

Bleeding Cool always tries to keep an eye on comic book stores that close, those that open and those which go through ch-ch-changes. Seven comic book stores that are opening – including one today – five that have closed, although one of those may reopen as well.

Paradox Comics-N-Cards is opening its new location in the old Mexican Village restaurant building along Main Avenue just west of Eighth Street South in Fargo. 8,300 square feet of the old restaurant has been transformed. "The whole place got gutted to the absolute bare bones, so the walls and everything you were familiar with is completely gone and people will be shocked when they see the transformation that has happened," said Paradox owner Rich Early.

Comics, collectibles/comic book memorabilia, cosplay supplies, Diamond Art, opening on the 1st of September.

Cosmic Book Comics has opened in Berryville, Arkansas

"Get your latest comics, games, and collectibles here at the only dedicated comic book shop in the area! OPEN NOW in Berryville!" 312 Eureka Avenue,

What's The Issue? Comics has opened in Branford, New Haven County

Dave Ellis has opened a new comic shop, What's The Issue? on Main Street in Branford of Long Island Sound in New Haven County, Connecticut, after 23 years of managing the pages of Shore Publishing Newspapers' classified and service directory sections. Painting the walls with a pop-art colour scheme, he says "I did it on my nights, weekends, and holidays, which included several visits to the hardware store down the street." 1008 Main Street.

Gamer's Guild of Osage Beach to open

Starting in September, Gamer's Guild, a comic book store/game room, for all ages will open its doors in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy of Hays County has opened

Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy of San Marcos, Hays County, Texas, owned by husband and wife Steve and Janice Wallace, and Steve's sister and her husband, LeAnn and Steve Baze has opened selling comics, card games and board games. 911 Hwy. 80, Ste. 911, San Marcos

Kimzar Kollectables, Comics & Toys, of Van Alstyne has opened

1278 W. Van Alstynem Pkwy, Van Alstyne, Texas

Neal Adams Crusty Bunkers Comics and Toys of Los Angeles to close

Scott Shaw shares the news "I'm sorry to be a downer tonight, but I've got terrible news. Neal Adams Crusty Bunkers Comics and Toys will be closing down very soon. Neal and his family have always treated me like family too. Neal always had high hopes that the shop would become a hangout for comic book artists, animators, writers and other creatives. The shop has a lot of artist-related books, as well as the mainstream stuff and lots of comics signed by Neal. If any of you love Neal's work or just looking for some incredibly inexpensive prices on top-shelf book, please drop by SOON and give Joel and Nick a good sendoff. Neal Adams Crusty Bunkers Comics and Toys 4710 West Magnolia Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, United States, California (818) 980-8852 crustybunkerscomics@gmail.com"

The Hero's Tale of Preston, Cambridge, Canada, to close

Owner Andrew Salter writes "Sadly, The Hero's Tale will be closing permanently within the next few weeks. This was a lifelong dream and over the past year and a half, I have had a fantastic time. I have met some of the greatest people as customers, writers, artists, and just fans of comic books. We gave it our all and came up a little short. If you have books out to CGC don't worry! They are safe and will be ready before we close. If you have a pull list with us…thank you! But as of August 2, we will not be able to accommodate any future orders. Luckily, there some other comic book stores in the region that would love to have your business. Until the doors close, we will have some obviously great sales going on. I won't call it a "going out of business sale" but instead I will call it, "The Next Great Adventure Sale!" Thanks again to everyone who has supported the store. Your loyalty has meant a lot. I am sorry it had to end. To any other comic book stores….if you are looking for a great employee who knows a lot about comic books and comic book stores, contact Chris! He's been great."

Comics Plus of Macon, Georgia, has closed

Jennifer Berkner has just closed the store, after deciding to go back to school, saying it was too much to juggle business ownership and classes at the same time. "We have been selling bulk lots to other stores but there will be a store-wide sale. Berkner said that anyone looking for a comic store once her place closes, should go to Heroes and Villains in Warner Robins. " I will certainly miss everyone and I am glad kids nowadays no longer have to worry about getting bullied for reading a comic or playing games… I will definitely miss the store and the wonderful customers I made. I will miss the smiles on the faces of kids the most after they bought their first card pack or comic book".

Fat Comics of Brisbane, has closed

Fat Comics of Annerley, Brisbane, Queensland named Australia's largest seller of collectable comics, is closing, Fat Comics owner Norm Bardell said that his sister Karen, who had run the shop for about a decade, had moved to Western Australia. "My main job is in IT, so this is a hobby business for me. I looked into it and it was too difficult hiring staff. We've got a large online business so we will keep on with that.'"

Karnak Comics of Callander, Scotland to close… maybe

Karnak Comics is set to close after five years on Callander's Main Street in Scotland. However, the owner has offered "mentorship" to an interested entrepreneur keen on taking over the business. "Karnak Comics is closing its doors after five incredible years/ We've had an amazing time sharing our love for pop culture with all of you, and we want to thank everyone for their support and enthusiasm. The shop will remain open as usual until at least September, so please pop in and pick up some cool stuff before it's gone for good. We're moving on to explore a new venture, but before we do, we want to pass the torch. Karnak Comics is up for sale, offering a fantastic opportunity for someone to take over an established and successful business in a busy tourist spot with loads of room for growth. Whether you're passionate about pop culture or just looking for a new adventure, this turnkey business could be the perfect fit. We're offering mentorship to help you get started. If you've ever wanted to run your own shop now's your chance, so get in touch asap!"

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comic stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well-known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@gmail.com.