Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #6 Preview: Final Showdown Sgt. Rock takes on Hitler in one-on-one combat in this preview of Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #6, the series finale. At least one Nazi WILL BE PUNCHED!

It's time for the series finale of Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead, and it's time for the final showdown between Sgt. Rock and the Nazi leader himself, Adolf Hitler! In this preview of Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #6, we get a glimpse of the epic final battle between good and evil as Rock takes on Hitler in one-on-one combat. At least one Nazi will be punched!

SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #6

DC Comics

1222DC172

1222DC173 – Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #6 Francesco Francavilla Cover – $4.99

(W) Bruce Campbell (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Gary Frank

STAND AT ATTENTION, CADET! Easy Company's blasted their way through the undead all across Berlin—but don't get cocky now, soldier, because your platoon's just come face-to-face with something far more horrifying than zombies: Sgt. Rock has fallen in battle. Could it be that Easy Company will be sending their fearless leader home in a flag-draped coffin? Check out this fear-soaked finale to find out!

In Shops: 2/28/2023

SRP: $3.99

