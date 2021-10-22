Shadowman, Harbinger and Rai in Valiant January 2022 Solicitations

Valiant Entertainment has been promoting plenty of staff members – but now its time top promote their comics, with more Shadowman and Harbinger, with a deluxe collection of Rai in their January 2022 solicitations, bwlow.

SHADOWMAN (2020) #5 CVR A

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

NOV211762

NOV211763 – SHADOWMAN (2020) #5 CVR B – 3.99

NOV211764 – SHADOWMAN (2020) #5 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Pedro Andreo (CA) Jon Davis-Hunt

Terror takes over the Valiant Universe.

The critically-acclaimed series returns as master of horror Cullen Bunn unleashes a twisted tale for Shadowman and Deadside…

Featuring haunting artwork by rising star Pedro Andreo!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HARBINGER (2021) #4 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

NOV211765

NOV211766 – HARBINGER (2021) #4 CVR B IANNICELLO – 3.99

NOV211767 – HARBINGER (2021) #4 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Robbi Rodriguez

It's the Harbinger vs. the Renegade. Peter confronts his past, but will it destroy him in the process?

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RAI (2019) DLX HC

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

NOV211768

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Juan Jose Ryp, Adam Pollina (CA) Jae Lee

Retake your future… Join New York Times bestselling and award-winning writer Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy) and breathtaking artists Juan José Ryp (X-O MANOWAR) and Adam Pollina (X-Force) for a complete deluxe edition hardcover of the essential sci-fi series of the next two thousand years!

In the year 4002 A.D., the cyborg samurai called Rai will face an impossible battle for the fate of humanity. Joined by the very first of his kind, the robot boy named Raijin, the pair will journey the wastelands of Earth to put right the wrongs of their onetime overlord and creator once and for all.

Collecting Rai (2019) #1-10, Fallen World #1-5, Rai: The History of the Valiant Universe #1, and material from Bloodshot 2019 FCBD Special along with 20+ pages of rarely seen art and extras!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 49.99