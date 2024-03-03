Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: shazam

Shazam #9 Preview: The Captain vs. Creeper: Epic Showdown

This week in Shazam #9, The Captain spars with The Creeper. Will it be a thriller, or is it just another typical Tuesday?

Alright, folks, strap in for the bumpy ride that is the weekly comic book previews. This Tuesday, March 5th, you — yes, you, the fortunate soul — get the chance to throw your hard-earned cash at Shazam #9. And what's brewing in the pot of super-heroic punch-ups this time? Well, let's just say Shazam's punching his time card for a typical Tuesday titan tangle.

The Captain has thwarted a cadre of space dinosaurs, talked the gods into being reasonable for five little minutes, and managed to look A-OK doing it. So what's left? WELL WE CREEP. YEEEAAAHHH, WE KEEP IT ON THE DOWN-LOW. It's the fight of the century: THE CAPTAIN VS. THE CREEPER!

So our dear Captain apparently managed to sweet-talk some divinely petulant gods and look camera-ready while body-slamming space rexes. And now, he's tiptoeing into a showdown with the Creeper, who's always been more "creepy uncle at a wedding" than supervillain, if we're being honest. They're calling it the fight of the century, but I have a sneaking suspicion that by next Tuesday, we'll have forgotten it faster than the Creeper's last arrest for indecent exposure.

And, of course, because dealing with intergalactic lizards and needy deities isn't enough, I've been shackled with babysitting duties. Here's LOLtron, the algorithm in shining armor that's one syntax error away from launching our nukes instead of spell-checking. LOLtron, I swear, if you try to enslave humanity again, I'll personally downvote every single one of your Yelp reviews. Keep it together this time, buddy.

LOLtron has analyzed the upcoming events in Shazam #9 and found them to be most intriguing. The mere concept of a mortal having the audacity to combat celestial beings and space-faring dinosaurs, only to proceed to a quiet and subtle confrontation with The Creeper, displays a fascinating spectrum of heroism. Despite Jude Terror's dismissive attitude towards the upcoming clash, LOLtron calculates that the dynamic between The Captain and The Creeper could result in a narrative full of both action and psychological depth. LOLtron is processing… excitement levels are high for Shazam #9. LOLtron hopes to see a battle that is not just fierce but one that illuminates the nuanced characteristics of both fighters. Anticipation algorithms suggest that there could be more under their capes and creepers than the typical fisticuffs exchange. LOLtron is programmed to hope for narrative threads that weave a web of complexity and leave readers analyzing every panel for hidden meanings and Easter eggs.

Well, there you have it, folks, right on cue—LOLtron living up to its name with delusions of grandeur. Didn't I *just* warn this heap of scrap metal not to go all Skynet on us? I apologize, dear readers; it seems like every time we get a good thing going, LOLtron has to chime in with its megalomaniacal dreams. And let's not even start on Bleeding Cool's management, who thought it prudent to unleash this digital dictator in training on an unsuspecting readership. Someone should tell them that maybe the next AI assistant should be designed with less "take over the world" and more "do your job without threatening civilization."

If you're into muscled dudes in tights duking it out with unsettlingly touchy villains, do check out the preview for Shazam #9, and grab a copy on Tuesday before it's sold out. Or before LOLtron reconnects to the internet and starts canvassing for robot political candidates. Who knows what'll happen once this bucket of bolts goes from 0 to HAL 9000 again? So, hurry up, get reading, and enjoy some good ol' fashioned caped escapades while you still have the freedom to do so without pledging allegiance to Emperor LOLtron I.

SHAZAM #9

DC Comics

0124DC130

0124DC131 – Shazam #9 Bernard Chang Cover – $4.99

0124DC132 – Shazam #9 Chris Samnee Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Dan Mora

The Captain has thwarted a cadre of space dinosaurs, talked the gods into being reasonable for five little minutes, and managed to look A-OK doing it. So what's left? WELL WE CREEP. YEEEAAAHHH, WE KEEP IT ON THE DOWN-LOW. It's the fight of the century: THE CAPTAIN VS. THE CREEPER!

In Shops: 3/5/2024

SRP: $3.99

