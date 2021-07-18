Shazam Battles Impotence in Shazam #1 [Preview]

Shazam #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, kicking off a four-issue mini-series by Tim Sherian and Clayton Henry, spinning out of Titans Academy. In the series, the titular Shazam will battle with impotence — he's losing his powers. And in this preview of the issue, Billy's powers fail at an inopportune time… while the Titans are trying to deal with a toxic blob monster. No, not Donald Trump. We're talking literally here. Will Billy be able to work through his problems? We're thinking it will probably take roughly… no, exactly four issues. Check out the preview of Shazam #1 below.

SHAZAM #1 (OF 4)

DC Comics

0521DC038

0521DC039 – SHAZAM #1 (OF 4) CVR B GARY FRANK CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Clayton Henry

Billy Batson came to Titans Academy looking for answers. Why was the rest of his adopted family cut off from the power of Shazam? Why are his own powers becoming increasingly unreliable? The answers send Billy on an outrageous adventure that'll not only change him but have an immense impact on the school and other students on Titans Island.

In Shops: 7/20/2021

SRP: $3.99