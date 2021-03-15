She-Ra Meets Dog Man in Barb, The Last Berzerker Graphic Novel

It's not just Keanu Reeves who is creating comic books about Berzerkers. Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson. Barb the Last Berzerker is their new graphic novel from Simon And Schuster's S&S Books for Young Readers line. Described as She-Ra and the Princesses of Power meets Dav Pilkey's Dog Man, this is just the kind of pitch that booksellers like to hear.

And its the start of a new graphic novel series about a young Berzerker who has to rescue her fellow warriors from the evil villain Witch Head before he destroys the world, from the S&S Books for Young Readers.

For the past ten years, Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson have developed numerous animated campaigns, network TV and web series such as creating Teletoon and Nickelodeon's Rocket Monkeys, as well as a feature animated film through Paramount Pictures.

Their Blue, Barry and Pancakes is a new early reader graphic novel series with First Second Books that was published last week,

Barb the Last Berzerker premiered as a small press black-and-white comic at the April 2019 MoCCA Festival in New York, but now has been picked up as a full colour, full-sized from Simon And Schuster.

And now, it's comics. Barb the Last Berzerker is published on the 28th of September, and is described as follows;

Barb is a Berzerker, one of a group of warriors sworn to protect the land of Bailiwick from the scourge of monsters that plagues it. But the fearsome crew seem to have met their match in the nefarious Witch Head. Using power from his magical sword, he tricked the Zerks and took them captive. Only Barb was able to escape—and she took Witch Head's Shadow Blade with her. Now it's up to Barb to free her fellow warriors so they can stop Witch Head from taking over Bailiwick. On the way, she'll battle vampire goat fiends, snot goblins, and a giant with serious foot odor issues (but don't mention that to him—he's very sensitive about it). Luckily, she's got her best friend, Porkchop the yeti, to help her. But the power of the Shadow Blade has a mind of its own, and the deeper Barb gets into her quest, the harder it is to keep the blade's awesome power under control.