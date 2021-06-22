Shredder Helicopter Parents the Turtles: TMNT Ongoing #118 [Preview]

In the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, there is no villain deadlier than The Shredder! But what happens when the villainy ends? Oroku Saki must direct his energies at other pursuits. In this case, looking after the Turtles on behalf of his old friend, Splinter. And he's taking the job very seriously, using all of his ninja skills and training to hover over the Turtles and tend to their every need… from the shadows. How long before that goes horribly wrong? Check out a preview of TMNT Ongoing #118 below.

TMNT ONGOING #118 CVR A NELSON DANIEL

IDW PUBLISHING

APR210672

APR210673 – TMNT ONGOING #118 CVR B EASTMAN – $3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Nelson Daniel

The Shredder returns! Oroku Saki has been to Hell and back, but will he now come to the Turtles as friend or foe? Meanwhile, April makes a stand against Baxter Stockman– with dangerous consequences.

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99