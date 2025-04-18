Si Spurrier & Vanesa Del Rey's The Voice Said Kill From Image in July

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: si spurrier, Vanesa del Rey

Si Spurrier and Vanesa Del Rey's The Voice Said Kill #1 from Image Comics in July 2025.

Si Spurrier and Vanesa Del Rey are launching a new comic book series, The Voice Said Kill, from Image Comics in July. "Fargo meets Deliverance in the Louisiana bayou in this spicy Cajun crime miniseries with four extra-juicy issues full of vivid characters and psychedelic nightmares" with colourist John Starr, letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and designer Emma Price.

"Fargo meets Deliverance in this trippy fever-dream thriller, juxtaposing gorgeously pastel sunsets and vibrant hues of the wilderness with shadowy nightmares and dark deeds. Featuring stunning covers by Del Rey, Christian Ward, and Tula Lotay, the first of four extra-juicy issues hits shelves this July. In The Voice Said Kill, alligator poachers prowl the mudbug mire. A park ranger, heavily pregnant, raises a hateful mug of moonshine with a criminal matriarch. And one deadly sonuvabitch, out of his mind on shrooms and retribution, loads his rifle for the Human Hunt and screams down the stars.

"I've waited years to make this book. The story arrived in my brain fully formed—that never happens. This perfect, self-contained spiral of murder, moonshine and motherhood, steaming with Cajun chaos and swamp spice. What's taken so long has been finding the right artist. In my view, the key power of the comic book medium lies in taking something outwardly familiar and infusing it with a sort of transcendent magic. In Vanesa, I've found the most exceptional expression of that transformative sorcery. What's emerged is this visionary, impressionistic fever-dream, which elevates a hardboiled crime thriller into a psychedelic bayou epiphany, unlike anything I've ever written or read." – Si Spurrier.

"The Voice Said Kill asks the reader to step out of their comfort zone and into the darkness that lurks in the shadows of the Louisiana swamps and in the hearts of men. I want this book to send you on a transcendental journey as if you were tripping on mushrooms in the real jungle. I can say that my own mind has been transformed, making this book possible. So please enjoy the trip, and don't forget to call your mother." – Vanesa Del Rey