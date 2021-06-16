Will Simon Bisley Lobo Original Covers/Artwork Break Auction Records?

It's Simon Bisley Lobo time at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Including these pages from Simon Bisley, with especially attention over his work on Lobo. The first cover set a record a few weeks ago; it is likely that the following pages will go very high indeed. And it begins with a cover that was recently parodied for Crush & Lobo, the cover to Lobo's Back #2 as Lobo is genderswapped courtesy of God. The first couple of auctions end on Thursday, the 17th of June, the rest on Saturday, the 19th of June.

Simon Bisley Lobo's Back #2 Cover Original Art (DC, 1992). Simon Bisley has created some iconic covers throughout his career, recognized most for his character-defining renditions of the interstellar mercenary Lobo. For the second issue of the miniseries, Lobo's Back, Bisley provided a frightening gender-swap after Lobo is reincarnated as a woman. Bisley's covers have been red-hot as of late, and this one hits the mark! Mixed media with a matted image area of 10.25" x 16.25", glass-front framed to 15.75" x 21.5". Faded Bisley signature in the lower right image area. Light frame wear and in Excellent condition. The auction ends at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Keith Giffen and Simon Bisley Lobo #3 Splash Page 24 Original Art (DC, 1991). Even with breakdowns by Keith Giffen, Simon Bisley made this splash his own — cementing his definitive take on the Main Man. A great shot of the Czarnian mercenary drinking with a recaptured Miss Tribb in the final splash from the third issue of Lobo's first miniseries. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 16.5". Slight toning, art, and text correction paste-ups, with light handling wear. Signed by Bisley at the bottom and in Excellent condition. The auction ends at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Keith Giffen and Simon Bisley Lobo's Back #3 Story Page 1 Original Art (DC, 1993). There are many depictions of that bad bastich, Lobo, but Simon Bisley's take remains the definitive fan-favorite — especially during the Lobo's Back run, whether he's an albino squirrel, or as seen here his hard-core gender-swap look. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Light handling wear and in Excellent condition. The auction ends at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Simon Bisley Lobo #4 Cover Original Art (DC, 1991). The interstellar madman, Lobo, is the main feature of this insanely detailed cover piece by the wild Simon Bisley. It's from Lobo's first mini-series. Ink over white paint and graphite on paper with an image area of 11.25" x 14.5". Light handling wear. In Excellent condition. The auction ends at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Simon Bisley Lobo's Back #1 Unpublished Splash Page Original Art (DC, 1992). An unpublished page from one of the best stories of the "Main Man," full of sick, gory entertainment. According to Simon Bisley, he had hoped that this would be a splash page but sadly couldn't fit it in the rest of the story and ultimately wasn't able to use it. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 12.5". Light toning, small unobtrusive spots of soiling in the lower half of the page. In Excellent condition. The auction will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Simon Bisley Dark Nights: Metal #1 Variant Cover Original Art (DC, 2017). Simon Bisley brings his unique vision to fantasy versions of DC's Trinity! Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman take on the rolls of medieval dragon slayers in this Midtown Comics variant edition of the premiere issue of the miniseries featuring many of DC's most popular characters. Mixed media on board with a matted image area of 18.75" x 26", Plexiglas-front framed to 24.5" x 31.75". Signed by Bisley along the left edge. Light frame wear, with a crack on the top left corner. In Excellent condition. The auction will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Simon Bisley – Lobo Study Illustration Original Art (undated) Intergalactic bounty hunter and "Main Man" Lobo is rendered in various poses and sizes in this character study by fan-favorite artist Simon Bisley. Despite having debuted as a bit player in Omega Men #3, by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo remains one of Bisley's signature characters and reinvented him with a sense of hardboiled anarchic glee. Ink over white paint and graphite on paper with an image area of 10.25" x 16". Light handling wear, creasing along the edges and corners; otherwise, art is in Excellent condition. The auction ends at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Simon Bisley – Princess Leia and Jabba the Hutt Painting Original Art (c. 2010). It's one of the most iconic scenes from the Star Wars universe — Princess Leia in her gold bikini, as captured and enslaved by Jabba The Hutt and his jester, Salacious B. Crumb. Simon Bisley has offered his unique take on the scene in acrylic on illustration board with an edge to edge image area of 11.5" x 16.5". Signed in lower right and in Excellent condition. The auction will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Simon Bisley – Batman vs. Lobo Specialty Illustration Original Art (1993). Although unlikely companions, these two scowling heavy-hitters have teamed up before. In fact, this piece was done by the iconic Simon Bisley, the same artist from the Batman/Lobo miniseries. Ink and marker on paper with an image area of 8.5" x 10". Light handling wear. Signed and inscribed in lower area and in Excellent condition. The auction will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Adam Kubert and Simon Bisley The Savage Hulk Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1996). The Hulk never looked so "savage" in this piece created by the art team of Adam Kubert and Simon Bisley. The vein-popping cover was created with Bisley's unique painting style over the drawing of Kubert — producing one of the memorable images of the Green Goliath. Mixed media with a matted image area of 9.5" x 15". Surface wear with creasing and signed by the art team in the lower left image area. In Very Good condition. The auction ends at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.