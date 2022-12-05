Simone D'Armini Draws Macbeth as a Horror Shakespeare Graphic Novel

Macbeth was always my favourite Shakespeare. Fantasy, politics of the royal court, murder, mystery, ghosts, stabbings, battles, knife-directed monologues, handwashing, and a comic porter, as well as a plot designed to flatter King James I or King James IV depending on where you live, and cement his divine right to rule over a united Scotland and England who couldn't even decide what number their king was. It even has a bit with a dog.

The foundation of shows like House Of Cards and Breaking Bad, Macbeth also has been adapted into many a comic book. The latest, for October next year, is Macbeth: A Tale of Horror. A very bloody version of the play as a very graphic novel indeed by Stefano Ascari and Simone D'Armini.

By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes… Deep within the walls of Castle Dunsinane, a seed of madness begins to bloom. Spurred on by the prophesies of witches, and the whispers of his scheming wife, Lord Macbeth plots the death of his friend, King Duncan. This one cruel act soon spirals out of control, and murder after murder erupt into a wave of chaos and violence that threatens to consume all of Scotland. Dark Horse Books present, Macbeth: A Tale of Horror, a new gothic adaptation by Stefano Ascari and Simone D'Armini.

Italian comic book creators the pair, Simone D'Armini is best known to Little Bleeders asan artist on Elektra: Black, White & Blood at Marvel and Star Wars Adventures from IDW. This will likely tend to the former rather than the latter.

Macbeth: A Tale of Horror will be published by Dark Horse Comics next year, on the 3rd of October, 2023.