Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland #5 Comes With Jack The Radio Song Rock Jack the Radio will release a new song entitled This World, used as a companion piece to Skottie Young’s I Hate Fairyland issue #5.

On Wednesday, March 15th, the Raleigh, North Carolina band Jack the Radio will be releasing a new song entitled This World with guest vocals by Tamisha Waden (The Foreign Exchange, Phil Cook). The song will be used as a companion piece to Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland issue #5 comic book published by Image Comics on the same day and drawn by Brett Bean. The first page of the comic book includes a QR code to stream the song and calls for readers to scan before reading and "…rock out as you follow along with Gert doing Gert stuff…"

"I was instantly in when Skottie first shared his idea to create a song that would be woven throughout the issue," says singer George Hage. "It's my two favourite mediums coming together to create a unique and enhanced experience." And here it is.

As a band turned comic character, it's not the only comic Jack The Radio are involved with. They are crowdfunding a limited edition 7 inch vinyl record project complete with a mini-comic/poster insert by Matthew Allison and Aaron Conley. The comic features the debut crossover of Cankor and Sabertooth Swordsman, with a special appearance of Jack the Radio on the poster.

I Hate Fairyland is a black comedy fantasy comic by Skottie Young, published by Image from 2015. The comic follows Gertrude, a woman who was transported to a mystical world called Fairyland as a child. Thirty years later, Gertrude is now an un-aging, violent misanthrope who, alongside her reluctant guide and friend Larry, constantly tries and fails to return to the real world. A revival series written by Young and illustrated by Brett Bean began in November 2022.

END OF STORY ARC The band plays on as Gert finds her groove again and finally makes her way closer to Fairyland, where she'll finish the mission VILLIANAIRE Walter Wiggins sent her on ages ago. There will be dragons slain, villages saved, and…a full song to listen to while following the action? Yeah, I just said that. Don't miss this one! Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and superstar artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket & Groot) return to I HATE FAIRYLAND for the end of a story arc-and a new beginning for Fairyland!In Shops: Mar 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99