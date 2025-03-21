Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: skybound, walking dead

Skybound Entertainment Make Layoffs, Two Identified

Skybound Entertainment have been making layoffs, Bleeding Cool has been able to Identify two from this week.

Guillermo Cummings, Director of Social Media, was laid off after 2.5 years at Skybound.

Patrick Coyne, Games Marketing Manager, shared his layoff news and next career steps on LinkedIn.

Skybound confirmed the layoffs, stating the roles were no longer needed, with more unconfirmed impacts.

A couple of days ago, I got word that there were a small number of layoffs made last week at Skybound Entertainment, of The Walking Dead, Transformers and GI Joe comics fame. I was able to identify two, Guillermo Cummings and Patrick Coyne.

Guillermo Cummings was at Skybound Entertainment for two and a half years, most recently as Director of Social Media and, before that, Senior Social Media Manager for The Walking Dead and Skybound Games.

Patrick Coyne had been at Skybound for over two and a half years as Games Marketing Manager after previously being their Social Media Producer. He posts to LinkedIn, saying, "I was recently affected by the layoffs at Skybound, and now must painfully add the hashtag #OpenToWork banner back to my profile picture. It's a banner many of us have worn from time to time. It's nothing to be ashamed of, but it is, of course, a DRAG. That being said – I am excited to target my next role in games marketing and/or social media content creation and strategy. I'm extremely proud to tout my experience at Skybound Entertainment, 100 Thieves, and Team Liquid in roles that flex my abilities as a marketing strategist, content creator, and expert on all things games, entertainment, and new media. I will also be taking some of the downtime to work on my own content (www.insertcoyne.com), which may also mean (dare I say it), some LinkedIn video posts! Kindly drop me a line if you have any relevant opportunities you'd like to discuss, or even just to catch up (my schedule just opened up BIG TIME). I know there have been a lot of posts like this floating around in my industry and the adjacent industries, so thank you for reading mine, and thank you in advance for any and all support you are able to offer! Talk soon!"

I understand that others at Skybound Engtertainment may also be affected but have been unable to confirm details further. Shannon Meehan, Senior Public Relations Manager at Skybound, told me that "these specific positions were no longer needed."

