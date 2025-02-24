Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Gannibal, jrr tolkein

Sliced, JRR Tolkein and Gannibal in AWA May 2025 Solicits

Sliced, JRR Tolkein and Gannibal in Ablaze's May 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Sliced by Scavone & Grandizolli debuts in print. A tale of rivalry and teamwork in the pizza industry.

Explore Tolkien's inspirations with the J.R.R. Tolkien Genesis Collected Set, featuring Kalevala & more.

Delve into madness with Gannibal Vol 8 and catch up with Vol 1-3 binge collection at a discounted price.

New collections of Fight Class 3, Terror Man, and Get Schooled offer thrilling stories at special prices.

Sliced by Rafael Scavone and Guilherme Grandizolli jumps from Comixology Originals to print from Ablaze Publishing in their May 2025 solicits and solicitations as well as more Gannibal and Gannibal box sets, as well as collections of JRR Tolkein.

SLICED TP

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

MAR250697

(W) Rafael Scavone (A / CA) Guilherme Grandizolli

Powered by passion for the craft and familial obligation, respectively, Silvio Zampini and Pietro Pizzutti are two pizzaiolos who've shared an animosity since childhood, fueled by the long-ago desolation of their families' friendship. They both have their struggles, however, and these are only magnified when a new pizza joint opens right across the street: glitzy, high-tech, and backed by some serious cash. Forced to work together to oust this new competitor, they'll uncover both the underbelly of the corporation in question and the truth of their own pasts.

Originally released by Comixology Originals and Stout Club, the creative powerhouse composed by comic creators Eduardo Medeiros, Mateus Santolouco, Rafael Albuquerque, and Rafael Scavone. Sliced offers a beautifully illustrated exploration of generational grudges and the effect of economic powerhouses on small business. Presented in print for the first time by ABLAZE!

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

JRR TOLKIEN GENESIS COLLECTED SET

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

MAR250698

(W) Willy Duraffourg, Sami Makkonen (A / CA) Giancarlo Caracuzo, Sami Makkonen

Delve into the life and inspirations of the "Father of Epic Fantasy" with ABLAZE's J.R.R. Tolkien Genesis Collected Set, two great GN titles-Kalevala and Tolkien: Lighting Up the Darkness-that reveal the personal history and literary inspirations for Tolkien's most well-known works, all at a specially discounted price!

In Kalevala: The Graphic Novel artist Sami Makkonen presents a stunning comic adaptation of the Finnish national epic the Kalevala, which inspired J.R.R. Tolkien to write The Silmarillion and The Lord of the Rings. The story tells the adventures and fates of wizard Väinämöinen, warrior Lemminkäinen, black-smith Ilmarinen and other larger than-life-characters looking for love, riches and magic in the far-away lands of the ancient North. The world of Kalevala is lyrical, harsh and totally unique.

In Tolkien: Lighting Up the Darkness: JRR Tolkien was not always the old Oxford professor pipe in the mouth, refining his extraordinary work. In 1915, at age 23, he left for the front with his high school friends, whom he loved like brothers. The horror of war will brand his relationship to friendship, love, and creation. This graphic novel explores the youth of the author of The Lord of the Rings, and his traumatic experience of the battlefields of the First World War, which will forge the imagination of his literary work.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

GANNIBAL GN VOL 08 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

MAR250699

(W) Masaaki Ninomiya (A / CA) Masaaki Ninomiya

The madness and rage of the Goto family grows beyond what could be imagined, and it may give them the ability to decimate the armed forces of the police. The crazed clan pushes things to the next level, even at the expense of sacrificing themselves.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

GANNIBAL VOL 1-3 BINGE COLLECTION (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

MAR250703

(W) Masaaki Ninomiya (A / CA) Masaaki Ninomiya

Get into horror hit GANNIBAL with this "binge" collection of Volumes 1-3 from ABLAZE, an intro to the series at a specially discounted price!

After the mysterious disappearance of the resident police officer from Kuge Village, a rural and insular community in the Japanese countryside, the role is reassigned to Daigo Agawa, a young family man looking to start over. While the small village at first seems idyllic, things start to slide into darkness when Agawa receives a call about a dead body. It's the matriarch of the prominent Goto family, presumably mauled to death by a bear…but there's a human bite mark on her arm.

Spurred by this horrific event and the Gotos' intense, hostile reaction, Daigo begins to wonder over the truth of his predecessor's disappearance and final message: "The people of Kuge Village are cannibals."

In Shops: May 28, 2025

FIGHT CLASS 3 OMNIBUS VOL 1-2 COLL SET

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

MAR250704

(W) Lee Hak (A / CA) Lee Hak

FIGHT CLASS 3 is a thrilling martial arts school manhwa series…Perfect for fans of The Breaker! In an imaginary world where Korea is one of the globe's leading nations in martial arts, its government encourages high schools to set up martial arts classes to develop talented practitioners. As the government provides numerous benefits to the students of these classes, almost all teenagers dream of being selected for the program. Among the martial arts classes all over the country, Nam-il High School's Fight Class 3 is the most famous.

A short, weak freshman named Ji-tae, whose physical appearance is the very opposite of a typical athlete, looks to join Nam-il's Fight Class 3. With the help of an international student specializing in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Maria, Ji-tae realizes his unique traits and abilities and pushes his ambitions forward. All the while, the mystery of Ji-tae's missing father, himself a great martial artist, remains to be solved.

This collected set offers Volumes 1 and 2 of ABLAZE's Fight Class 3 Omnibus at a specially discounted price!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

TERROR MAN VOL 1-3 COLL SET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

MAR250705

(W) Dongwoo Han (A / CA) Jinho Ko

Jungwoo Min has a special ability, one that lets him see when a path leads to misfortune. While he's largely spent his life harnessing this in mundane ways, he's one day met with true disaster when a collapse becomes imminent at a local department store. But it's hard for a high schooler, disregarded by the authorities, to become a hero. The next-best alternative? Become a terrorist!

Disguising himself as a criminal of the highest order, Jungwoo begins using his power to save people from certain danger, but he discovers that the more he saves others, the harder it is to maintain a normal, happy life. What's more, the origin of his powers comes to light, tying him to a deadly underworld ever more desperate to obtain the secret of his abilities.

Collecting volumes 1-3 of the manhwa in print, this collected set from ABLAZE offers an introduction to the Terror Man story and the wider Super String Universe at a special price.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

GET SCHOOLED VOL 1-3 COLL SET (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

MAR250706

(W) Yongtaek Chae (A / CA) Garam Han

: In the near future, student violence in schools is out of control. When an out-of-control youth murders a teacher in South Korea, and the news goes far and wide across the country. As a result, public opinion calling for rapid changes to juvenile law boils over. Thus, the Teaching Rights Protection Agency is born!

Appointed a warden of the agency, Hwajin Na is the first individual sent to the proverbial front lines of the crisis, appointed to stop school violence through unorthodox means. Sometimes you can't get a good education until the bullies are taught a lesson…

Collecting the first three volumes of the hit Webtoon series at a special price, this set offers a great entry point to Get Schooled for readers.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

