Sneak Peek At 'Huda F Are You' YA Graphic Novel By Huda Fahmy

Huda Fahmy, creator of webcomic @YesImHotInThis on Instagram is publishing a new YA graphic novel, after auctioning it to publishers Dial Books. Huda F Are You? is described as being loosely inspired by Fahmy's own high school years, follows Huda through her first year of high school in Dearborn, Michigan, where she's just one of many hijabi Muslim girls, as she tries on many identities in an attempt to figure out who (da F) she is.

Huda Fahmy told Bleeding Cool earlier this year "Huda F Are You? is about a character loosely based on myself. Growing up Muslim and a daughter of immigrants, my adolescence became synonymous with identity. In school, I would be asked to explain/defend my "Muslim Identity" or "Arab Identity" or "American Identity." Ugh. It wasn't made any easier with mainstream society constantly pushing assimilation at me. "We're a melting pot!" "No, a mixed salad!" Um, can I just have lunch with my friends, please? And that's basically what this story is about: a young girl just trying to figure out who she is and where she fits." And now we have a preview of the graphic novel.

Huda Fahmy grew up in Dearborn, Michigan, and has loved comics since she was a kid. She attended the University of Michigan where she majored in English. She taught English to middle and high schoolers for eight years before she started writing about her experiences as a visibly Muslim woman in America and was encouraged by her older sister to turn these stories into comics. Huda, her husband Gehad, and their son reside in Houston, Texas.

Huda and her family just moved to Dearborn, Michigan, a small town with a big Muslim population. In her old town, Huda knew exactly who she was: She was the hijabi girl. But in Dearborn, everyone is the hijabi girl. Huda is lost in a sea of hijabis, and she can't rely on her hijab to define her anymore. She has to define herself. So she tries on a bunch of cliques, but she isn't a hijabi fashionista or a hijabi athlete or a hijabi gamer. She's not the one who knows everything about her religion or the one all the guys like. She's miscellaneous, which makes her feel like no one at all. Until she realizes that it'll take finding out who she isn't to figure out who she is.

Huda F Are You? is published on the 3rd of November from Dial Books.