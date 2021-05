Something Is Killing The Children and Blue Flame Top Advance Reorders

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their advance reorders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

The orders for Something Is Killing the Children #16 dominate advance reorders – the only reason Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus tops it is because they count this by revenue. But there's a lot of other action for Spider-Man, and a big jump for Blue Flame #1 from Vault, courtesy of a few folk realising it is written by Christoper Cantwell.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS



DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 KANE DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #16 CVR A DELL EDERA $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #16 CVR B FRISON $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 MCKONE CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #26 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN SPIDERS SHADOW #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS BLUE FLAME #1 CVR A GORHAM $3.99 VAULT COMICS DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 3RD PTG MOMOKO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #9 CVR C THOROGOOD (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BLACK WIDOW #7 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK TP $24.99 MARVEL COMICS ALIEN #3 ADAM KUBERT VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #10 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MADE IN KOREA #1 (OF 6) (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #12 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TRIALS LOKI MARVEL TALES #1 $7.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS ADVENTURES WEAPON OF A JEDI #1 (OF 2) (C: 1-0-0) $5.99 IDW PUBLISHING BLUE FLAME #1 CVR C DANIEL $3.99 VAULT COMICS GODZILLA UNNATURAL DISASTERS TP (C: 1-1-1) $29.99 IDW PUBLISHING BETA RAY BILL #3 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN #20 DEL MUNDO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SHADECRAFT #3 CVR A GARBETT $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BLACK PANTHER #25 GLEASON STORMBREAKERS VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN #318 CVR B MCFARLANE $2.99 IMAGE COMICS HEROES REBORN YOUNG SQUADRON #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS

