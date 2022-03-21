Something Is Killing The Children #22 To Get Three First Appearances

In January, Something Is Killing The Children Vol. 4 topped the sales chart, to prove that the juggernaut series created by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera shows no signs of slowing down. At the same time, Issue #1 landed in the final two of CBCS's March Madness Tournament beating The Walking Dead #1, Invincible #1, and The Boys #1. And that's before the Netflix adaptation by Haunting of Hill House's Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy has even gone into production.

Following the surprise drop of the Something Is Killing The Children #21 ashcan orders for this issue featuring the return of Erica Slaughter doubled to over 145,000 copies making it a clear contender for the top spot in March. That kind of jump and six figure orders are something we've come to expect whenever SIKTC comes back from hiatus with a new story arc, especially one that introduces a new monster type.

But of course Tynion and Dell'Edera aren't stopping there. In Something is Killing the Children #22, I'm hearing we'll be getting not only the introduction of a new house, but the first appearances of two brand new monster hunters who just might top Erica Slaughter as your favorite badass, machete-wielding member of a secret monster-hunting society. Any first appearances on a red hot series like SIKTC tend to cause a rush to store shelves on new comic book day, especially with a Netflix series in development, but three new first appearances means there's a pretty good chance you'll see at least one of these characters on your screen at a future date . . .

On top of that, the issue will also feature a first look at Grim #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano which very well may end up starring the next Erica Slaughter – Jessica Harrow. As we informed you earlier, the first opportunity to see Harrow in print will be Alice Ever After #1 by Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalleta the week before, which more than doubled orders at FOC to over 50,000 copies.

Given how red hot the SIKTC-mania is right now, three first appearances in one issue is bound to get collectors and readers alike fired up for the release of SIKTC #22 in April. But since comic shops have to finalize their orders before issue #21 releases and are likely to order more conservatively as a result, smart fans will want to guarantee their copy before the Final Order Cutoff ends today. Happy (monster) hunting!

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #22 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220719

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Outside London, the shadowy figure on Erica's trail relays information to their enigmatic superior about the rogue agent in the House of Slaughter. Meanwhile, a town finds itself in the clutches of an elusive serial killer, and the only living witness to the crimes is a frightened child. Erica investigates the grisly scene of the most recent murder, ignorant of the hostile forces drawing in around her…In Shops: Apr 27, 2022 SRP: $3.99