Something Is Killing The Children: Netflix, Flanagan & Macy Set Pilot

Something is Killing the Children is one step closer to coming to the small screen. Netflix has tapped their frequent collaborator Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy to co-write a pilot for the smash hit Boom! comic written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Werther Dell'Edera. Flanagan and Macy will executive produce along with Boom!'s president of development Stephen Christy, CEO Ross Richie, and head of TV Mark Ambrose. Tynion and Dell'Edera will act as co-executive producers. The news of Something is Killing the Children going to Netflix was exclusively revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Something is Killing the Children Is One Of The Most Exciting Horror Properties in Years

"Something is Killing the Children's first story arc told of a town plagued by monsters that feast on children, with one teen survivor telling tales that no adult believes. Into this scenario enters a mysterious young woman named Erica Slaughter. The woman, who occasionally converses with her stuffed animal, isn't there to mince words but rather to mince monsters."

This is the most exciting news to come out in months, especially for horror fans. And talk about a dream creator, Mike Flanagan is a modern horror master, and I can think of nobody I would rather have bringing Erica Slaughter to life than the Haunting of Hill House creator. The comic has stuck with me for months after reading it, and all of that is due to the amazing world Tynion and Dell'Edera have created to play in. There is just this bleak, terrible thing happening in that book, but in Ericka they have made a horror protagonist to root for and I cannot wait to see what this creative team can bring to the table with this one. Home run Netflix, now just give it to me.