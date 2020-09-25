Something Is Killing The Department Of Truth – Thank FOC It's Friday

Thank FOC It's Friday. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

Dark Horse has the Assassin's Creed licence now and new series Valhalla Song Of Glory by Cavan Scott and Martin Tunica is launching as a prequel to the new game.

Stranger Things: Halloween One Shot leads the themed items in this week's FOC.

How did Umbrella Academy spinoff You Look Like Death do? #2 is up.

Ahead of Martin Simmonds ' new series The Department Of Truth, he has a graphic novel with Joe Hill from IDW, Dying Is Easy. Lots of people will miss this.

Moritat and Casey Silver are the new art team for Rat Queens with #22.

and are the new art team for Rat Queens with #22. Savage Dragon #253 included the Biden/Harris cover. How popular will this be?

cover. How popular will this be? Scumbag #1 is launching from Rick Remender and Lewis LaRosa with 1:10, 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 covers… and returnable.

How did Stillwater #1 do? #2 is up.

It's not Amazing Spider-Man #50. It is #50.LR. No, I have no idea how to stack this,

Fantastic Four #25. Where everything changes for the Fantastic Four. Will there be a Reckoning War?

Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 goes post-Empyre cosmic courtesy of Al Ewing and Marcio Takara .

and . Iron Man #2 and Juggernaut #2 are up – how did #1 do?

Werewolf By Night is (finally) launching – how many Taboo fans do you have?

Lots of X Of Swords titles including X-Men #13. How did #12 and Creation do?

Something Is Killing The Children continues to put on numbers. Worth checking demand for #11 – especially with a 1:100 cover playing off The Department Of Truth at Image.

Sasquatch In Love #1 (finally) launches from Action Lab.

Zombie Tramp (also from Action Lab) hits #75.

Madam Satan gets a oneshot from Archie Comics.

Rachel Dukes' amazing Frankie Comics is up from Oni Press.

While from DC Comics, it's going to be Three Jokers conclusion from Johns and Fabok, Batman #101, Nightwing #75 and Dark Nights Death Metal Robin King Oneshot

What's on your FOC?

