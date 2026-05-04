Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Boys Noize, star wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, walt disney records

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Releases Boys Noize Remix

Walt Disney Records released a new Boys Noize remix of the main theme for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Article Summary Walt Disney Records released The Mandalorian and Grogu Boys Noize Remix ahead of the film’s launch.

The new single reworks Ludwig Göransson’s main theme with a pulsing electronic and techno-driven edge.

The Mandalorian and Grogu remix is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

Boys Noize brings his genre-blending Star Wars style to the track, adding a fresh club-ready spin to the theme.

Walt Disney Records cranked out a new single that we totally weren't expecting, as they released the Boys Noize Remix of the theme for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. This is an electronic take on Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson's main theme, giving it a bit of a techno edge for those who want to feel a little something different from a galaxy far, far away. You can check out the new track on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

Boys Noize Puts a New Spin on The Sounds of Star Wars Galaxy

The Iraqi-German DJ and producer is a legend perennially in the vanguard, a cross-genre bridge-builder respected by techno's purists, and a global headliner who never left the underground. Ridha is masterful on the decks and inimitable in the studio, crafting songs for strikingly diverse talents including A$AP Rocky, Bon Iver, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Arc, Virgil Abloh, and Lady Gaga. He's been featured alongside Keinemusik, Shygirl, Kelsey Lu, Rico Nasty, and VTSS, remixed Daft Punk, Depeche Mode, A.G. Cook, and Solomun, and collaborated extensively with Chilly Gonzales (Octave Minds) and Skrillex (Dog Blood).

About Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, is written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor, and is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, p.g.a., Ian Bryce, p.g.a., Jon Favreau, p.g.a., and Dave Filoni, p.g.a., with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers.

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