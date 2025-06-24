Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog #79 Preview: Friends or Foes in the Crossfire?

Whisper and Mimic's deadly rivalry reaches its explosive conclusion in Sonic the Hedgehog #79! Will friendship triumph, or will betrayal claim another victim?

The long-running feud between ace sniper Whisper and sinister assassin Mimic is coming to a climactic showdown!Only one of these former comrades will walk away! Can Tangle and Silver help turn the tide of battle? Or will Whisper suffer another friend getting caught in the crossfire? It's a thrilling battle years in the making!

Sonic the Hedgehog #79

by Ian Flynn & Adam Bryce Thomas, cover by Adam Bryce Thomas

IDW Publishing

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Jun 25, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771401521807911

Age 9-12 years

$4.99

Variants:

82771401521807921 – Sonic the Hedgehog #79 Variant B (McGrath) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771401521807931 – Sonic the Hedgehog #79 Variant RI (10) (Fourdraine) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

