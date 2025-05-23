Space Scouts, Powers 25 & He-Man in Dark Horse September 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: brian bendis, matt kindt

Dark Horse's September 2025 solicits and solicitations sees the launch of Space Scouts #1 by Matt Kindt and David Rubin, He-Man: The Sword Of Flaws #1 by Tim Seeley and Freddie Williams II, Star Wars: Tales From Nightland #1 by Cavan Scott and Soo Lee, Orphan And The Five Beasts: Bath Of Blood #1 by James Stokoe, Powers 25 #1 by Brian Bendis and Michael Von Oeming, Nocturnals Sinister Path #1 by Dan Brereton, Adventures Of Lumen N. #1 by James Robinson and Marc Deering, Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories: Elspeth #1, and more continuing titles, collections and graphic novels.

SPACE SCOUTS #1 CVR A RUBIN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250842

JUN250843 – SPACE SCOUTS #1 CVR B ARAGONES

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) David Rubin

A brand-new science-fiction, action-adventure odyssey by Ether's Matt Kindt and David Rubin. A young girl heads to the center of the universe to compete in a reality show to become the next "Space Scout." What starts as a teenage drama turns into deadly war at the edge of the universe as the "winning" recruits are sent into a clandestine interminable battle that they most likely won't survive. Space Scouts is the latest release from Flux House Books, a new boutique imprint that will feature the writing (and sometimes) art of acclaimed comics creator Matt Kindt, with crime, science fiction, horror, and humor stories, all told and presented in startling and untraditional ways.

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

HE MAN SWORD OF FLAWS #1 CVR A WILLIAMS

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250824

JUN250825 – HE MAN SWORD OF FLAWS #1 CVR B SEELEY

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

A legion of Heroic Warriors protects the magical realm known as Eternia. They are led by Teela: Captain of the Royal Guard, Man-at-Arms: weapons master and combat instructor, and the powerful and heroic He-Man. These heroes, known as the Masters of the Universe, keep threats like the evil Skeletor and his minions at bay. But when an ancient and evil artifact is unearthed from the depths, the Masters of the Universe will have to scour the land in search of this Preternian power… or risk it falling into the hands of their greatest enemies.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

STAR WARS TALES FROM NIGHTLANDS #1 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250845

JUN250846 – STAR WARS TALES FROM NIGHTLANDS #1 CVR B MCCAIG

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Soo Lee (CA) Francesco Francavilla

On Ryloth, Twi'leks whisper about the Nightlands, the realm where their spirits retire after death. Legend says that on nights when the veil is thinnest, you can speak with the shades who reside there. On one such night, Anakin Skywalker and his Twi'lek friend Daesha try to summon the ghost of a much-loved relative for a final goodbye. But when Anakin makes contact with the Nightlands, the answer is anything but friendly… Enter: The Nightlander, a Star Wars boogeyman that seeks to possess a living host and bring chaos to the galaxy!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

ORPHAN AND FIVE BEASTS BATH OF BLOOD #1 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250834

(W) James Stokoe (A / CA) James Stokoe

The returning kung-fu epic from James Stokoe, the creator behind Orc Stain and Aliens: Dead Orbit! Orphan Mo is back! After having dispatched two of the five Beasts tasked to her by her late master, the hunt begins for the third. But, Mo isn't the only one following the trail, as a whole new cast of eccentric and dangerous players arrive to join the fray.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

POWERS 25 #1 CVR A OEMING

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250835

JUN250836 – POWERS 25 #1 CVR B MACK

JUN250837 – POWERS 25 #1 CVR C MIGNOLA

JUN250838 – POWERS 25 #1 CVR D MARQUEZ

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Powers is back! Powers is one of the longest running independent comics in history and to celebrate the 25th-anniversary landmark, the original creators Bendis and Oeming have returned for a brand new monthly series of all-new crime and capes like you have never seen them before. A fun, dangerous, adult look at a world of heroes through the eyes of special homicide officer Detective Kutter and her brand-new partner, and the first power to ever make powers division, Moebius Moon. Under the watchful eyes of legendary Captains Deena Pilgrim and Enki Sunrise, the new detectives are running through a minefield of all new dangers. A new unsolvable powers murder has Kutter and Moon questioning everything about the world and their place in it. Each issue of Powers 25 will feature an all-new variant cover by a Dark Horse All-Star Legend: Mike Mignola (Hellboy), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), David Mack (Kabuki), Scott Hepburn (Minor Threats), Alex Maleev (Masterpiece), Eric Powell (The Goon) and Jill Thompson (Beasts of Burden) will start the all-new Powers Dark Horse cover gallery!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

NOCTURNALS SINISTER PATH #1 CVR A BRERETON

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250830

JUN250831 – NOCTURNALS SINISTER PATH #1 CVR B MURPHY

(W) Dan Brereton (A / CA) Dan Brereton

While the town sleeps, evil rises. A war is fought for soul of Pacific City by monsters, human and supernatural. But some of the monsters are on our side. The Nocturnals, led by Doc Horror, his daughter Evening, and their band of misfit vigilantes, are all that stand against an eldritch criminal underworld. The death of the mysterious Judge Hemlock opens a macabre power vacuum in the eldritch underworld of Pacific City. When The Nocturnals-Doc Horror, Evening, and armed revenant, the Gunwitch-investigate the occult-enshrouded Hemlock house, what they find will lead them down a twisted and deadly sinister path.

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

ADVENTURES OF LUMEN N #1 CVR A HESTER

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250812

JUN250813 – ADVENTURES OF LUMEN N #1 CVR B BUCKINGHAM

JUN250814 – ADVENTURES OF LUMEN N #1 CVR C FEGREDO

JUN250815 – ADVENTURES OF LUMEN N #1 CVR D FIUMARA

JUN250816 – ADVENTURES OF LUMEN N #1 CVR E BRERETON

(W) James Robinson (A) Marc Deering (A / CA) Phil Hester

The year is 1901 and our heroine Lumen is a precocious 13-year-old with many questions about her life. Why has her father been gone for years? Why must she learn so many languages and fighting techniques and what's with all the lessons in seafaring? Then an attack on her home by a horde of steam-punk assassins delivers the first glimmer of an answer, when Lumen's savior reveals himself as her grandfather, the legendary Captain Nemo, one of the greatest characters in Victorian science fiction literature. A brand-new world of steam-punk adventure and thrills is about to open up for Lumen as she connects with the grandfather she never knew while together they take on a cabal of evil masterminds, intent on world domination… a world full of heroes and villains from Victorian adventure and fantasy fiction.

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

MAGIC GATHERING UNTOLD STORIES ELSPETH #1 CVR A GIENI

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250827

JUN250828 – MAGIC GATHERING UNTOLD STORIES ELSPETH #1 CVR B RICCARDI

JUN250829 – MAGIC GATHERING UNTOLD STORIES ELSPETH #1 CVR C STEINBAUER

(W) Dan Watters (A / CA) Owen Gieni

Elspeth is dead. But her story is not yet over. The sun god Heliod, having grown envious of his champion, struck her down to the underworld. There, she is forced to relive the worst moments of her life for all eternity. But Elspeth does not submit to despair-she emerges from each conflict a greater hero than before. And for a great hero like Elspeth, what is death but another challenge to overcome? The unpublished story of Theros Beyond Death is finally brought to life by renowned author Dan Watters and talented artist Owen Gieni in Magic the Gathering: Untold Stories-Elspeth.

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

ARCHIE VS MINOR THREATS #2 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250817

JUN250818 – ARCHIE VS MINOR THREATS #2 CVR B KOBLISH

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Timmy Heague (A) Scott Koblish (CA) Scott Hepburn

After getting stranded on a field trip to Twilight City, Archie and The Gang have been recruited into Frankie Follis-aka Playtime's-war on magic and it's getting bloody! Pull it together, Archie, do. Not. Faint. Betty and Veronica are watching! As Frankie and the Riverdale crew close in on the elusive magical supervillain Top Hat, our favorite teenage witch, Sabrina, enters the fray! And Top Hat has found help in The Alternates' Crab Louie and Mary the Multi-Monster?! Wait, what?! If that wasn't enough to entice you to pick up the second issue of your new favorite crossover, Barfly's $@ recruits Jughead and Josie & The Pussycats for a Battle of The Bands! One thing is for sure, Redport is gonna rock!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS I #4

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250819

(W) Matthew Mercer, Matthew Colville (A) Olivia Samson (CA) Babs Tarr

The sinister Iselda has kidnapped Vax, and with nowhere else to turn, his sister Vex must swallow her pride to ask for help. The others are quick to mock and dismiss her. On her way out of town, Keyleth catches up to her and insists on coming along. Reluctantly, the desperate half-elf agrees. Their goal? To go find a certain trinket to help them…

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

FML #7 CVR A LOPEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250820

JUN250821 – FML #7 CVR B CHIANG

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (A / CA) David Lopez

In the penultimate issue, Portland is ablaze with rumors of a monstrous murderer! With his sister's life on the line and the whole city after him, Riley hoists Lydia on his back and kaiju's his way to the Convention Center. But just when they think they've trapped Susan and her deranged followers, the Midnight Angels vanish into the shadows. To track them down and dodge Johnny Law, Riley and his band will have to enlist spectral allies-because sometimes, to fight the darkness, you need a witch or two.

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

GHOSTBUSTERS DEAD MANS CHEST #4 CVR A ALDRIDGE

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250822

JUN250823 – GHOSTBUSTERS DEAD MANS CHEST #4 CVR B SZNAJDER

(W) David M. Booher (A) Aviv Or (CA) Ethan M Aldridge

It's a buccaneer blowout in NYC! The city becomes a mix of old pirate port town and present-day metropolis as ghost pirates wreak havoc throughout the city. The crew follow Kidd's psychokinetic trail back to his newly-reformed lavish 17th century mansion. Here they'll finally come to cross blades with the dreaded (and perhaps misunderstood) pirate captain…

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

HELLBOY IN LOVE ART OF FIRE #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250826

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A / CA) Alex Nieto

A supernatural entity in an Icelandic cave gives Hellboy and Anastasia the answers they seek, but has other ideas when the two of them try to leave with their newfound knowledge. Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden join artist Alex Nieto in a return to Hellboy's adventures of both the supernatural and the heart.

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

CHRISTOPHER CHAOS CHILDREN OF NIGHT #4 CVR A DAO

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250832

JUN250833 – CHRISTOPHER CHAOS CHILDREN OF NIGHT #4 CVR B GOODHART

(W) James Tynion Iv, Tate Brombal (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Noah Dao

The bloody conclusion! With the Monster Club battered and divided, the deadly bounty hunter Helbound sets his sights on his final target. Cue a full-scale attack on the haunted mansion, as Christopher finds himself caught between Adam Frankenstein and Dr. Henry Jekyll! Can Christopher trust Adam after all of his lies and secrecy or is he better off with his new mentor and his other half… Mr. Hyde?

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

QUICK STOPS III #2 CVR A GAJDA

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250839

JUN250840 – QUICK STOPS III #2 CVR B KELLY

(W) Kevin Smith (A / CA) Ryan Gajda

In this very special issue of Quick Stops, Kevin Smith pens a touching tribute to friend, collaborator, early architect of the Askewniverse, and the reason that Mallrats exists-the incomparable Shannen Doherty. Join us as we honor our friend and costar with two stories-one about Shannen's immaculate sense of humor, and the other a requiem for her character in Mallrats, Rene.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

ROBOWOLF #3

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250841

(W) Jake Smith (A / CA) Jake Smith

Just when they thought they had escaped a bloody demise, RoboWolf and his crew are attacked by another gang desperate to steal their van bursting at the seams with stolen cash! This time it's led by a mysterious biker ninja from Zuki's past! How long can our heroes last before they are diced into little pitiful pieces and Lindsey has to grow up without a Wolf father?!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES TIDES OF TERROR #3

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250844

(W) George Mann (A) Luis Morocho, Le Beau Underwood (CA) Eduardo Mello

The situation on board Axil Research Station is dire! Water floods the base as the Jedi try desperately to stop the structure from sinking into the monster-infested depths. Amidst the rescue efforts, Kit Fisto increasingly suspects that this disaster is no accident, and that the perpetrators may still be on board the station…

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS 2 #3 CVR A GALINDO

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250847

JUN250848 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS 2 #3 CVR B PATRIDGE

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Mack Chater (CA) Diego Galindo

Killer KGB agent Grigori has been sent to Hawkins, Indiana on a top-secret mission. When he arrives, his brutal past puts him at odds with the sleepy little town. Learn how everyones' favorite Soviet thug got from the mean streets of post-war Russia to the mild-mannered American Midwest!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

STRANGER THINGS OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250849

(W) Greg Pak, Michael Moreci, Chris Roberson, Keith Champagne (A) Todor Hristov

The second massive collection of comics based on Netflix's 80's-nostalgia-fueled Stranger Things. The Voyage tells the story of Captain Jacoby, whose freighter ship is chartered by a group of Russians looking to get from Alaska back to Kamchatka. But when a ship mate gets butchered at sea, the captain and his crew must root out a monster while a vicious storm rages all around them. In Kamchatka, a leading Soviet scientist is abducted to work on with the Kremlin's new ultimate weapon-a Demogorgon! What the doctor's captors didn't count on was the resiliency of his children, who embark on a harrowing and perilous journey to find him. Their only hope of success is a retired but deadly KGB agent. Tomb of Ybwen is set in the aftermath of Bob Newby's death. Will Byers, still grieving his friend, discovers a mysterious map left behind by Bob. He resolves to follow the clues despite an oncoming blizzard, and Mike, Dustin and Lucas rush to stop him. The ensuing treasure hunt leads somewhere they never could have expected! Also collected here are all three Stranger Things holiday specials!

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

TEXARCANUM #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250850

(W) Christopher Monfette (A / CA) Miguel Martos

With the deaths of their sons, the feud between the Garrison and Reilly families ramps up, poisoning the heartland along with it. As mysterious deaths plague the Reilly solar farm, Avery will soon discover how one supernatural threat can stir up another.

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

TRAMPS OF APOCALYPSE #3

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250851

(W) Alice Darrow (A / CA) Alice Darrow

With nothing but the late Skippy's bicycle to their name, the gang makes its way to the mysterious desert haven Cecil claims might hold their key to freedom. Tired, desperate, and with Quest Ragnor's army closing in, the women must make some painful decisions if they want to achieve the gargantuan task of defeating patriarchal autocracy.

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

AVATAR TALES FROM PANDORA OMNIBUS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250852

(W) Sherri L. Smith, Jeremy Barlow, Corinna Bechko (A) Jan Duursema, Various

Five stories set in James Cameron's expansive world that take place before, during, and after the 2009 multiple Academy Award-winning film Avatar.

In the year 2154, on the moon Pandora, in a galaxy far from earth, Marine Jake Sully joined the native Na'vi through an avatar body and became their leader in the fight against the destructive RDA organization and human colonization. In Tsu'tey's Path experience these events-events of the first Avatar movie-from the perspective of Na'vi Omatikaya warrior Tsu'tey!

Then, in the short story "Brothers," Jake connects with the flying Toruk by remembering the depth of his bond with his twin brother and great partnerships of history and legend.

In The Next Shadow, set immediately after the events of Avatar, Jake navigates his position as both leader of the Omatikaya and former Marine as tensions ramp up between the Na'vi and the humans who remain on Pandora.

Meanwhile, in Frontiers of Pandora: So'lek's Journey, young Na'vi warrior, So'lek, finds himself one of the last survivors of his clan after the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains. He searches for his place on Pandora and struggles with waking nightmares of war. This is the origin story of So'lek, a key character in Ubisoft's AA PC/console video game.

Finally, set years before the events of Avatar, in Adapt or Die, Dr. Grace Augustine wants to build a bridge between the occupying humans and the Na'vi, but her plans hit a wall as a mysterious illness among Na'vi and avatars is blamed on the humans.

Seize the opportunity to delve further into the world of Avatar with these canon stories from writers Sherri L. Smith (Pearl: A Graphic Novel), Jeremy Barlow (Star Wars: Darth Maul), Ray Fawkes (Constantine), and Corinna Bechko (The Space Between), and artists Jan Duursema (Star Wars: Legacy), Doug Wheatley (Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones), Josh Hood (Star Trek: Resurgence), Gabriel Guzmán (StarCraft: Scavengers), and Beni R. Lobel (Fragmentation).

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

BROOKLYN DREAMS HC

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250853

(W) J.M. Dematteis (A) Glenn Barr, Glenn Barr

The critically-acclaimed graphic novel is back in print! Vincent Carl Santini wants to tell you a story about his senior year in high school, but memory is a tricky thing. That one story becomes a hilarious and occasionally harrowing journey through all of Santini's childhood growing up in 1960s and 70s Brooklyn. J.M. DeMatteis and Glenn Barr's Brooklyn Dreams is a nostalgic visit to a very specific time and place, as well as a universal search for hope and meaning.

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

CARMILLA TP VOL 03 ETERNAL

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250854

(W) Amy Chu (A) Soo Lee, Sal Cipriano

The final chapter of this Bram Stoker Award-winning graphic novel reimagination of Sheridan LeFanu's classic Carmilla! Athena's daughter Ella journeys to Oxford, England where a mysterious university benefactor hires her for what seems like a simple research position, but leads her straight into the heart of danger… and the Lo family back into the complicated web of Carmilla herself. As deaths begin to pile up on campus, Ella becomes entangled with a secret supernatural society of hard partying immortals. And just as Athena once did, Ella is about to discover some family secrets of her own…

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

CAT CRAZY GN VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250855

(W) Wataru Nadatani (A / CA) Wataru Nadatani

High schooler Kensuke Fuji loves cats, but can't have any of his own. Recently, he's made the acquaintance of a local cat whisperer, Nekoya Jin, who seems to know everything about the feline realm! Kensuke's made it his goal to study under this Ultimate Cat Whisperer and learn all about cats. Their adventures continue, with Kensuke and readers delving deeper into the enigmatic world of cats and the humans who wind up obsessed with them!

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

COMPLETE HARROW COUNTY COMPENDIUM TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250856

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Tyler Crook, Carla Speed McNeil, Hannah Lavender, Jenn Manly Lee

Dark Horse Comics proudly presents this complete collection of the entire comics run of the essential horror series Harrow County in a single, affordable trade paperback with a brand-new painted cover. Emmy always knew that the woods surrounding her home crawled with ghosts and monsters. But on the eve of her eighteenth birthday, she learns that she is connected to these creatures-and to the land itself-in a way she never imagined. Could Emmy be the reincarnation of an infamous witch? As supernatural forces that baffle the imagination align against her, Emmy must decide whether she will embrace or deny her destiny… with the fate of every soul-living or otherwise-hanging in the balance! This volume collects the entirety of Harrow County, the dark southern gothic fairy tale by Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook, along with all extras from every library edition!

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

CYBERPUNK 2077 PSYCHO SQUAD TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250857

(W) Dan Watters (A) Kieran McKeown, Giada Marchisio

MaxTac is Night City's defense against the terror of cyberpsychos. But with a 100% success rate and a 400% kill rate, maybe they're the ones to be afraid of… A corpo netrunner turned cyberpyscho taking over a whole building and killing dozens of people is just another mission for squad SPAR Delta. This time things take a deadly turn, and as a result the squad is assigned a new leader-one with a disturbing taste for blood. One member tormented by a dark past, and another with staunch ideals will have to draw the line between MaxTac and the psychos they hunt. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

EC ARCHIVES TWO-FISTED TALES TP 04

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250858

(W) George Evans, Jack Davis (A) Reed Crandall, John Severin, Carlos Badilla

Before Two-Fisted Tales burst onto the scene in 1950, war comics were largely unsophisticated, focusing only on action and adventure-wartime propaganda, essentially. But under the editorial direction of Harvey Kurtzman-who also penned the majority of the stories therein-Two-Fisted Tales dared to examine all the horror and madness to be found on the battlefield. Collects issues #36-41. Foreword by Colleen Coover.

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS WELCOME TO TWILIGHT TP VOL 01 (C

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250859

(W) Patton Oswalt, Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, Gail Simone, Gerry Duggan

Spinning out of the world of the hit Minor Threats superhero series by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Scott Hepburn comes a new collection of costumed underdogs-featuring stories by some of the leading creators in comic books. Twilight City may be home to the Minor Threats but they're not the only down-on-their-luck super villains and heroes struggling to find their way. Legendary creators Matt Fraction, Mike Allred, Brian Michael Bendis, Soo Lee, Gail Simone, Gene Ha, Gerry Duggan and Mark Torres explore the super-crime-infested streets of Twilight to tell twisted tales of secrets, revenge, love, murder, second chances, and crab people. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

GHOST COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250860

(W) Eric Luke (A) Adam Hughes, Paul Guinan, Colleen Doran, Ivan Reis

For the first time, collect the complete saga of Ghost in two oversized trade paperback collections. They said rest in peace, but she's never been one to follow orders. When someone in the corrupt metropolis of Arcadia murdered reporter Elisa Cameron in cold blood, they hadn't anticipated that she'd return as the spectral vigilante Ghost. And once she's recovered her memories, they're in for a lifetime-or afterlifetime-of pain. But Elisa's voyage for vengeance may lead her to unearth some truths about Arcadia that should have remained dead and buried. Volume one collects the origins of this gritty supernatural noir.

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

INNOCENT ROUGE OMNIBUS TP (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250861

(W) Shin'ichi Sakamoto (A) Shin'ichi Sakamoto

Available in English for the first time comes the direct sequel to Shin'ichi Sakamoto's manga series Innocent. At the dawn of the French Revolution, a family of executioners will set in motion the events that will change the future! Charles-Henri Sanson reigns as the head of a family of executioners. His dreams of a world without execution have faded as the legacy of House Sanson takes precedence. His younger sister Marie-Joseph, stationed at the office of Versailles, lives free-unshackled by the precepts of society, jeopardizes the sanctity of that legacy. Following the death of her first love, Alain, she sets herself on a crimson-soaked path of vengeance and will stop at nothing to expose the murderer and overthrow the unjust system that cost him his life. Collects volumes 1-3 of the original Japanese manga series in English for the first time!

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

JIM STARLIN DREADSTAR OMNIBUS TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250862

(W) Jim Starlin

Jim Starlin's Space Fantasy Masterpiece! The spiraled arms of the Milky Way embrace hundreds of billions of stars, planets, and Earth-the little blue dot we call home. But humans aren't the only inhabitants of this swirling galactic disc, it's also given rise to a number of beautiful and terrible alien species-one of which is so dangerous, so destructive, and so inevitable that the only way to save the universe is to destroy the Milky Way. Vanth Dreadstar, last survivor of the Milky Way, has been tasked with safeguarding the future from the same fate that befell our galaxy. His crew, a cyborg sorcerer Syzygy Darklock, cybernetic telepath Willow, cat-like humanoid Oedi, and the freebooter Skeevo, are the universe's unlikely protectors. This volume collects the Metamorphosis Odyssey, The Price, the Dreadstar original graphic novel, Epic Illustrated #15, Dreadstar #1-8, and the short story Prayer.

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

JOE BOB GOES TO DRIVE IN HC

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250863

(W) Joe Bob Briggs (A) Mike Norton

This brand-new, updated art book-sized hardcover edition of the long out-of-print collection by cult film host Joe Bob Briggs features new writing, movie reviews, and fan letters not seen in over 40 years, plus new artwork by comic book artist Mike Norton and an introduction by Stephen King. Cult genre film host Joe Bob Briggs' collection of wisecracking takes on drive-in movies and redneck life is finally back in print! This art book-sized hardcover edition features Briggs' first columns for The Dallas Times Herald and contains his famous B-movie reviews, fan letters and his replies, plus Briggs' adventures as the world's foremost expert on drive-ins-some of which hasn't been in print for more than forty years.

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

JUMPSCARE TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250864

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Danny Luckert

From the co-creator of The Sixth Gun and Harrow County comes a new action horror superhero event that ties into the hit Beyond Mortal comics series! Horror fan turned vigilante Jumpscare can conjure any gore-soaked weapon from any gore-soaked movie she's watched. Using this power, she's become a force for good in Empire City…and the world's most popular superhero! Even with all her powers, though, she may not be able to save her estranged sister from the clutches of mobster-turned-monster-Grindhouse! Especially with a band of eldritch zealots called the Dismal Concordat standing in her way! Collects Jumpscare #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

LET THIS ONE BE A DEVIL TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250865

(W) James Tynion Iv, Steve Foxe (A) Piotr Kowalski

In the early 1900s, Henry Naughton returns home to the family farm in the swampy Pine Barrens of southern New Jersey. One night, he encounters a strange predator stalking the woods. This sends the young scholar on a research project that uncovers the legend of Mother Leeds and the terrible birth of the Jersey Devil in 1735. James Tynion IV and Steve Foxe along with Piotr Kowalski bring the Jersey Devil to life in a supernatural tale of horror that peels back unknown layers of history and reveals local monsters and universal terrors. Collects #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 15 (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250866

(W) One (A / CA) One

Eighth grade is the time to have delusions… but Tome Kurata, president of the Telepathy Club, is now in the ninth, and she still hasn't managed to make mental contact with aliens! With graduation from middle school coming fast, can the rest of the club put aside their goofing off long enough to help Tome achieve her dream? Maybe with the help of Reigen, Mob, and a mountain pilgrimage, they can!

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

OMEGA 6 GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250867

(W) Takaya Imamura

After awakening from a rejuvenating months-long stasis, bounty-hunting androids Thunder and Kyla are ready to spring back into action! With the aid of some peculiar magic fruits, the pair are able to enter a nearly invincible berserker state, but with a catch-once the effect wears off, they will age rapidly and become feeble until they can return to their recovery pods. Their current target, an assassin named Petrogaze, carries an appealing 300 million credit bounty on his head and the job seems like an easy task. The duo plans to power up, bag the bad guy, and be home before dinner…but Petrogaze is much tougher than anticipated and the fight goes awry. Forced to consume their fruits early, the bounty hunters are suddenly on a life-or-death timer. Looks like dinner's gonna have to wait! Including a cast of unique and colorful characters, OMEGA 6 is Nintendo veteran Takaya Imamura's debut manga based on his video game, OMEGA 6: The Triangle Stars.

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES ZOMNIBUS HC VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250868

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Tim Lattie, Ron Chan, Jacob Chabot

This Zomnibus collects three humorous adventures from the award-winning Plants vs. Zombies comics series!

In Zomboss's latest Zomnibus collection, Crazy Dave and Zomboss clash when they both have their eye on the same factory up for sale in Battle Extravagonzo! Then there more tricks than treats when Zomboss tries to rebrand Halloween as the much scarier Lawn of Doom celebration-complete with hungry zombies and plenty of traps! Finally, when Zomboss discovers that humans like to run away and join circuses, he creates his own circus to lure Neighborville citizens to their doom in The Greatest Show Unearthed!

Written by the brilliantly clever Paul Tobin and featuring gorgeous artwork by talented artists Tim Lattie, Ron Chan, and Jacob Chabot.

Collects Plants vs Zombies: Battle Extravagonzo, Plants vs Zombies: Lawn of Doom, and Plants vs Zombies: Greatest Show Unearthed.

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

SHOOK SONGS OF DARK SIRENS GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250869

(W) Alitha Martinez, Micheline Hess, Colleen Douglas (A) Alitha Martinez, Micheline Hess

Eight chilling tales of horror from some of comics most renowned female creators of color. Following the hit horror anthology Shook! A Black Horror Anthology, in partnership with Second Sight Publishing, Dark Horse Comics is proud to present Shook! Songs of the Dark Sirens. This anthology explores horror from a woman's perspective, at the intersection of fear and terror, through the lens of the female experiences in horror narratives. This second volume contains eight tales of terror by a cadre of award winning and nominated women creators and artists of color.

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV PHASE III TP VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250870

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Harvey Tolibao, Michael Atiyeh, Comicraft

Collects the thrilling final arc of the High Republic Adventures Phase III, detailing the Jedi's final battle with the villainous Nihil for the fate of the High Republic! The High Republic Adventures comes to an explosive conclusion that has been years in the making! As the Battle of Eriadu approaches its end, each side prepares for the final fight. The Jedi and their allies, led by Farzala Tarabal, rally to repel the invaders and save the city. On the opposing side, the Warden marshals his army of Nihil for a reckless attack that could destroy the planet! No matter who wins the war, both sides will have to make monumental sacrifices. With the fate of the High Republic hanging in the balance, the stakes have never been higher! Collects issues #17-20.

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250871

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Reese Hannigan, Elisabetta D'Amico, Michael Atiyeh

The Bad Batch is back for another heart-pounding adventure set during the Clone Wars! A daring heist strikes at the heart of the Republic war effort! What has been stolen? A list of Republic ghost agents, whose covert actions across the galaxy provide vital information to the Jedi and their allies. The Bad Batch are called upon to recover the missing list and bring the thief to justice. Easier said than done! Their mission takes Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech to the seediest corners of the galaxy: Coruscant's underworld and the Kessel Spice mines, to name a few. Along the way, a rogues gallery of notorious smugglers, bounty hunters, and assassins stand between Clone Force 99 and their objective, including Embo, Aurra Sing, and Asajj Ventress! The clones will need all their training, and some unconventional tactics, just to survive! The fate of the Republic depends on it. Collects Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch-Ghost Agents #1-5.

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250872

(W) Amanda Deibert, Cecil Castellucci, Michael Moreci (A) Lucas Marangon, Megan Huang

Twelve action-packed comics stories from across the Star Wars galaxy, including fan-favorite characters like Luke, Leia, Anakin, Rey, Boba Fett, the Bad Batch, and more! The fight for the fate of the galaxy throughout the generations is captured by these 12 tales of adventure, collected for the first time in an oversized hardcover library edition! At the height of the Clone Wars, Yoda and Mace Windu do battle with Count Dooku to save a Force artifact from enemy hands. As the rebels continue their fight against the Empire, Luke and Leia free a planet from Imperial rule by infiltrating a secret Stormtrooper base. And during the dark days of the First Order's reign, Rey and Chewbacca fight a ruthless bounty hunter to save Life Day! But the history of the galaxy is filled with scum and villainy, as well. Follow Asajj Ventress, Kylo Ren, and other notorious ne'er-do-wells as they work to tirelessly to enact the dark will of their shadowy masters. These stories and more await readers in this collection. Collects issues #1-12 of Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories.

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

VATICAN CITY TP (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250873

(W) Mark Millar (A) Per Berg

Mark Millar and Per Berg's hit new horror comics series where the world has been destroyed by a billion vampires and the last humans alive are holed up in the only place they're safe-behind the walls of Vatican City where no vampire dares to tread! The world has been overrun by a vampire apocalypse, every man, woman and child dead except the two thousand tourists safe behind the walls and holy relics of Vatican City. But as the vampires gather in their millions outside, how long can they hold out? Because the monsters can wait forever. Collects #1-3.

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

WHO ARE POWER PALS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250874

(W) Duane Murray (A) Ahmed Raafat, Rob Jones

Washed-up actors Derek and Alex have been best friends ever since playing teen superheroes "Swallow" and "Buzzard" in the '90s TV show Power Pals. Wait, you've never heard of it? Don't worry, you're not alone; it was canceled after three episodes. But that small taste of fame left them hungry for more, and they've been trying to get back on the Hollywood train ever since. After being fired from their studio security jobs and dropped by their agent, the middle-aged pair decide to don their old costumes, and thrust themselves back into the public eye, walking the Hollywood Boulevard alongside the popular cosplayers. When a video of the duo defending tourists from being badgered by a pair of rip-off characters goes viral, the attention inspires them to fight more crime. But when their low-level crime-fighting inadvertently disrupts the plans of a crazed crime boss, their friendship will undergo the ultimate test, and it-or they-may not survive long enough to enjoy their new found fame. Collects #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

YOU NEVER HEARD OF ME TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN250875

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A) Elisa Romboli

If you could save a stranger's life, would you? A magical ability passes down through high schooler Will's family-they can see visions of the best and worst moments in a person's life with just a touch. But for Will, it's brought nothing but trouble. Inheriting the gift, he swears he'll stay out of people's business. But when the opportunity to save a classmate's life presents itself, can he really just walk away? Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

FALLOUT STYLIZED CX404 WILZIG HEAD 8IN VIN FIG

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

JAN257942

From Dark Horse. Dark Horse is proud to announce, in partnership with Amazon Studios, a new line of Fallout figures from the acclaimed Prime series Fallout! When the apocalypse hands you lemons, CX404 will lend you a hand (literally). As seen in the Amazon hit series, Fallout, this canine companion sits perched atop a weathered Nuka-Cola cooler with the head of her original owner, Wilzig. This resilient pup carries the memory of her companion wherever she roams and is happily ready to chow down on some of the finest scraps. Inspired by the cartoonish design of Vault Tec's Vault Boy, each character is 8" in height with a base width of 5".

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

FALLOUT STYLIZED LUCY 8IN VIN FIG

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

JAN257943

From Dark Horse. Dark Horse is proud to announce, in partnership with Amazon Studios, a new line of Fallout figures from the acclaimed Prime series Fallout! Lucy is ready to venture into the wasteland with an infectious smile and unwavering optimism. This stylized figure brings a Vault-Boy aesthetic to life, featuring her ready-to-go ponytail, cheerful smile, and a playful wave armed with a Pip-Boy. She's ready to head out of Vault 33 with her essential backpack for resurfacing! Standing on a circular base resembling a closed Vault-Tec door, Lucy is a reminder that even in a post-apocalyptic world filled with unknowns, irradiated cockroaches, and ravenous ghouls, a can-do attitude (and a Pip-Boy) can take you far! Inspired by the cartoonish design of Vault Tec's Vault Boy, each character is 8" in height with a base width of 5".

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

FALLOUT STYLIZED MAXIMUS 8IN VIN FIG

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

JAN257944

From Dark Horse. Dark Horse is proud to announce, in partnership with Amazon Studios, our new line of Fallout figures from the acclaimed Prime series Fallout! When it comes to Brotherhood of Steel charm, Maximus proves that brute force pairs well with a winning smile! Upon the circular base, adorned with the iconic Brotherhood logo in red, Maximus confidently rests on his trusty power armor helmet. Fans of the Fallout Amazon show will love the self-assured attitude that's made Maximus a standout fan-favorite. Inspired by the cartoonish design of Vault Tec's Vault Boy, each character is 8" in height with a base width of 5".

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

FALLOUT STYLIZED THE GHOUL 8IN VIN FIG

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

JAN257945

From Dark Horse. Dark Horse is proud to announce, in partnership with Amazon Studios, our new line of Fallout figures from the acclaimed Prime series Fallout! Smooth, suave, and a little singed around the edges, The Ghoul knows how to survive enduring times. This unlikely antihero knows it ain't all canned peaches and marmalade. He knows how to navigate the Wasteland one whistle at a time and always with a plan up his sleeve. Dressed in his iconic western fit, featuring a dusty brown cowboy hat and trench coat, The Ghoul is ready to collect his bounty. Standing atop a circular base adorned with a yellow sheriff star, he's captured mid-strut with smoke curling from the barrel of his pistol. Inspired by the cartoonish design of Vault Tec's Vault Boy, each character is 8" in height with a base width of 5".

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

