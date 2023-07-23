Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Mary Janes, spider-gwen

Spider-Gwen And The Mary Janes Get Their Own Marvel Comic On Tour

Spider-Gwen will be getting a new rock music mini-series launching from Marvel Comics in December. Spider-Gwen: On Tour #1 (of 4).

It began as a podcast, then a panel, then a line of Marvel's Voices anthology titles at Marvel Comics. And now the Women Of Marvel podcast will return on the 6th of August. But they also have comics too.. and not just the ones on Marvel Unlimited either. From the Women of Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, comes the news that to follow the Shadow Clones, Spider-Gwen will be getting a new mini-series launching from Marvel Comics in December. Spider-Gwen: On Tour #1 of 4 written by Melissa Flores, and drawn by Enid Balám.

SPIDER-GWEN: ON TOUR #1 (of 4)

Written by Melissa Flores

Art by Enid Balám

Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Ongoing Series, On Sale December 2023 TIME TO FACE THE MUSIC!

The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65's biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place. Featuring new versions of some of your favorite characters!

The Mary Jane Girls was an American girl group formed in 1983, best known for their songs In My House, All Night Long, Candy Man, and their cover version of Walk Like a Man. Protégées of Rick James, they disbanded in 1987. The group released two albums in the 1980s, and recorded a third – which was shelved for decades but finally released in 2014, as part of a larger retrospective of Rick James' work. The group was inducted into the Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

Which has little to do with Spider-Gwen but when they needed a name for an all-girl rock band that Gwen Stacy could lead for the Spider-Gwen comic, well, The Mary Janes was perfect given the name of Spider-Man's other main squeeze.

On Spider-Gwen's Earth, the band was formed by Mane Jane Watson with Gwen Stacy when they wer fifteen, recruiting Glory Grant, Betty Brant, and bonded together to deal with their grief after the death of Peter Parker, with Felicia Hardy also joining the band. Last we had heard, the band had broken up…

