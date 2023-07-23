Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Echo, gambit, kate bishop, marvel meow, marvel unlimited, Rogue, sdcc, valkyrie

Rogue & Gambit, Kate Bishop & Valkyrie- The Women Of Marvel Unlimited

First up from the Women of Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the news that Nao Fuji is returning to Marvel Unlimited's Marvel Meow.

It began as a podcast, then a panel, then a line of Marvel#s Voices anthology titles at Marvel Comics. And now the Women Of Marvel podcast will return on the 6th of August. But they also have comics too. First up from the Women of Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the news that Japanese creator Nao Fuji is returning for the superhero pet-focused digital Marvel Unlimited comic Marvel Meow, with a new #13 to pick up from #12 back in August last year.

"The Marvel Universe's most fearsome foes finally meet their match… cute cats! Black Cat's cats foil Doctor Octopus' plans." The first of the new issues will be out on the 28th of July and run weekly from then on.

Marvel's Voices will solo the character of Nightshade in #71 with Stephanie Williams writing, Hector Barros drawing and Andrew Dalhouse colouring. The character, who first appeared in Marvel's Voices 2023 Pride from the same creative team, is the niece of a Captain America supervillain, Nightshade, but this new version, Logan Lewis, is most definitely of the superhero variety.

Then as X-Men Unlimited #100 heads towards its hundredth weekly digital issue, the series will focus on the mutants who didn't win the vote to join the X-Men. Written by Steve Foxe and Stephanie Williams, with art by Noemi Vettori, and colours by Pete Pantazis, running until X-Men Unlimited #105. X-Men Unlimited will drop on the 14th of August.

"The aftermath to this year's Hellfire Gala! Who won? Who lost? And who is even left standing? See the Hellfire Gala from the perspective of the candidates who lost the annual X-Men Vote. But trust us: those aren't the only losses of the night…"

And as Maya Lopez gets ready for an Echo TV series, Marvel Unlimited will pick up her story in Marvel's Voices: Echo #64 to 69 written by Melissa Flores, drawn by Kyle Charles, and coloured by Carlos Lopez, and will drop from the 16th of August.

"In the wake of surrendering the Phoenix Force, Echo is called home to the reservation to help her friend and former love interest, River. But what started off as a simple rescue turns into a mind-bending journey that may claim them both!"

And then, fresh from the conclusion of their own series, Marvel Unlimited title. Love Unlimited: Gambit & Rogue #61 written by Preeti Chhibber, drawn by Carola Borelli, and coloured Carlos Lopez will launch on the 3rd of August.

"Gambit and Rogue are looking for a little excitement—and when the opportunity arises for the heist of a lifetime, who are they to turn it down?!"

And then there's a new team coming to Avengers Unlimited. Written by Kalinda Vazquez, drawn by Alba Glez & Walden Wong and coloured by Erick Arciniega with Kate Bishop and Valkyrie. You know, Marvel has some Marvel Unlimited deals at their San Diego Comic-Con booth. If you are at the show, you still have a few more hours to check them out…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!