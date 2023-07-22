Posted in: Comics | Tagged: daredevil. elektra, Gang War, luke cage, spider-woman

Spider-Woman, Luke Cage, Kung-Fu & Elektra in Spider-Man's Gang War

The next big event for the Spider-Man comic books has been announced at Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Gang War.

So that's brand new titles for Luke Cage, Spider-Woman, Deadly Hands Of Kung Fu, and an Elektra-starring Daredevil, with John Romita drawing all the Amazing Spider-Man crossover issues, and Miles Morales joining the war as well. Here's the big checklist:

Gang War First Strike #1 in November by Zeb Wells and Joey Vasquez.

Amazing Spider-Man Gang War: First Strike #1

Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Joey Vasquez

Cover by John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL ONE-SHOT GANG WAR PRELUDE!

The super-crime landscape of New York has been on edge. This issue, they jump over that edge. What incites the war?! Who hired Shotgun and took out Tombstone? What, if anything, can Spider-Man do about it? Everything you need to know before GANG WAR officially kicks off next month is HERE.

A new Spider-Woman #1 by Steve Foxe and Carola Borelli for November.

Spider-Woman #1 (of 4)

Written by Steve Foxe

Art by Carola Borelli

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

The Web of Destiny restored Spider-Woman's life, but even Captain Marvel and Madame Web can tell something's changed. Now Spider-Man wants to recruit her for a new team because Viper has engineered a deadly union between Hydra and Diamondback that's about to tear the city apart, bringing forth a new foe powerful enough to destroy the city while burning Spider-Woman's world to the ground. Don't miss out on this action-packed premiere that introduces a terrifying new force of evil in Spider-Woman's world!

A new Luke Cage #1 from Rodney Barnes and Ramon F Bachs for November as well.

Luke Cage: Gang War #1 (of 4)

Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Ramon F. Bachs

Cover by Caanan White

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

In the wake of the Anti-Vigilante Act, Luke has been trying to save the city from behind a desk. But a meeting with old friend Danny Rand reminds him of the good old days when problems could be punched in order to solve them. As New York descends into a GANG WAR, Luke must use every power he has to protect the innocent and save his city!

A new Deadly Hands Of Kung Fu by Greg Pak for December.

Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War #1 (of 3)

Written by Greg Pak

Cover by David Aja

Foil Variant Cover by Benjamin Su

THE ART OF GANG WAR!

GANG WAR has thrown the crime lords and super heroes of New York into a deadly conflict and as both, Shang-Chi must play each side against each other in a dangerous game of deception! When he became leader of his family's Five Weapons Society, he promised to use it for good, but friends and foes alike have been unsure of his true intentions. The stakes of Gang War will force his hand as he vows to protect Chinatown and use the opportunity to eliminate the Five Weapon Society biggest rivals! He'll use his world class fighting skills as well as deceit, calculation, and manipulation to navigate the battlefields as he learns the Art of War is all about the shades of gray!

Daredevil Gang War #1 by Erica Schultz and Sergio Davila for December.

Daredevil: Gang War #1 (of 4)

Written by Erica Schultz

Art and Cover by Sergio Davila

GANG WAR TIE-IN!

Elektra Natchios, former assassin turned Daredevil, has been recruited by Spider-Man to stop New York City from tearing itself apart from gang rule as every mobster and super villain in town go to war! And Elektra is the only thing standing in the way of Hell's Kitchen's annihilation at the hands of a dangerous new gang—the HEAT—whose violent schemes from the pages of DAREDEVIL unfold!

As well as how Gang War will play out in Amazing Spider-Man…

Amazing Spider-Man #39

Written by Zeb Wells

Art and Cover by John Romita Jr.

GANG WAR STARTS HERE!

Super-crime is running rampant, and Spider-Man can't solve just one problem at a time. So Spidey builds a team to take down ALL the super-criminals of NYC in 48 hours. Good luck, Spidey.

And over in Miles Morales: Spider-Man as well.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #12

Written by Cody Ziglar

Art by Partha Pratim

Cover by Federico Vicentini

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

Spider-Man is on the hunt to find a terrifying new foe before they sink their fangs into Miles' best friends. Only the vampire hunter Blade and his daughter, Bloodline, may know the secret of the villain's past – but are the vampire hunters keeping secrets of their own? And what is Hobgoblin secretly scheming while Spidey is completely overwhelmed? Last issue before GANG WAR! Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13

Written by Cody Ziglar

Art and Cover by Federico Vicentini

AMAZING TEAM-UP AS THE GANG WAR RAGES ON!!!

New York is under siege as super villains and criminal gangs violently carve the city up like pie. Miles Morales' job? Save all of Brooklyn from destruction! But there are too many fires for the Spider-Man to put out on their own. The most unlikely super-allies will rise on BOTH sides. And while Miles has his hands full fighting criminals and escaping Scorpion and the anti-super Cape Killers taskforce, Hobgoblin is making his big move!!! Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14

Written by Cody Ziglar

Art and Cover by Federico Vicentini

WILL THE PROWLER WIN THE GANG WAR?!

Hobgoblin launches his first strike in the Gang War and he's offering no quarter for Spider-Man! And the Prowler joins the fight—but is he friend or foe?!

But before all that… November brings the return of Rek-Rap from Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness. Will that make up for the $4.99 cover price?

Amazing Spider-Man #37

Written by Zeb Wells

Art and Cover by Ed McGuinness

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

Rek-Rap returns! Spider-Man's fun-house reflection might just be the thing to help the wall-crawler out of the darkness he can't seem to shake. Well, Rek-Rap MIGHT help if he weren't targeted by the scariest new Spidey-Villain in decades! GANG WAR IS COMING! Amazing Spider-Man #38

Written by Zeb Wells

Art and Cover by Ed McGuinness

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

Can Spider-Man and Rek-Rap both survive the repulsive Repo?! The last issue of Amazing Spider-Man before Gang War!

