McFarlane Toys Celebrates 30th Anniversary with New Gold Label Spawn

A new Spawn statue is on the way from McFarlane Toys has arrived with a (Comic Cover #95) Gold Label 1:7 Scale statue

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a 1:7 scale 30th Anniversary Spawn statue based on Spawn #95.

Spawn #95 featured dark storytelling with new Gold Label 30th Anniversary packaging.

Pre-orders for the detailed Spawn anniversary statue are now live, set for June 2024.

Statue comes with a digital collectible, display base, and a character art biography card.

McFarlane Toys is at it again as they continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of McFarlane Toys. To continue the fun, a new Spawn statue has been unveiled, featuring the artwork of Image Comics Spawn #95 that has been brought to life. That issue dealt with the arrival of the powerful dark god known as Urizen. It also featured some intense dark storytelling as two demons carry out one of their earthly mission to kill 13 innocent people. They succeed, leading Spawn to rightist contact, and Urizen and now McFarlane bring the artwork from that issue to life like never before. The 1:7 scale statue will feature new 30th Anniversary-themed packaging and a companion Digital Collectible. The battle between good and evil has never looked so good with this release that captures Spawn in all his glory. Collector can bring home this new 30th anniversary release for $49.99, it is set for a June 2024 release and pre-orders are already live.

Spawn (Comic Cover #95) McFarlane Toys 30th Anniversary Statue

"A highly trained assassin, double-crossed and murdered by his evil boss Jason Wynn. Al sold his soul to Malebolgia, one of the many rulers of hell, in order to see his wife Wanda Blake again. Malebolgia had other things in mind for Al and sent him back to earth with no memory as a Hellspawn, one of his soldiers, to do his bidding. He is ordered by the devil's minion, The Clown, to kill Wynn/ Wynn has made a deal with the Clown too, and is supposed to destroy the world with a deadly virus that will help start Armageddon and allow Hell to attack Heaven. Spawn must choose between Good and Evil."

Includes a McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE.

Incredibly detailed 1:7th scale posed figure based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN comic books.

Featured in McFarlane Toys 30th Anniversary themed packaging.

Includes display base and a collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

