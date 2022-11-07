Splat by Joe Stone & Matthew Dooley to Debut At Thought Bubble

At the last Thought Bubble, comic book creators Joe Stone and Matthew Dooley created a comic book together each taking one half, called Split. They have now followed it up with a new comic, debuting this weekend by changing one letter, but keeping that format, called Splat. Starting with Matthew Dooley's half…

…and then Joe Stone's half. Which is fully lettered, I promise.

It's a flip book that enables two comic book creators to sell the same comic, and prop either other up in the process!

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!