NYCC: Star Trek: Defiant Launches In February 2023

Bleeding Cool broke the news that IDW was to publish a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comic book set between the first and upcoming second season of the show. At New York Comic Con, the publisher announced another expansion of the comic book franchise with Star Trek: Defiant, based on the crew of that ship introduced in Star Trek: Deep Space 9, by Chris Cantwell and Ángel Unzueta described as The Dirty Dozen meets Star Trek.

Chris Cantwell says "My next ongoing series is set in the Final Frontier. From @IDWPublishing's new #StarTrek initiative & the pages of STAR TREK comes STAR TREK: DEFIANT. @_AngelUnzueta_ & I are trading Iron Man's armor for a starship. Join Worf, Spock, Ro, LORE (& more!) on a galactic manhunt. I'm THRILLED to follow the new flagship series from Trek masters @cpkelly & @JacksonLanzing & @RamonRosanas. And yes, ST: DEFIANT is part of the same MASSIVE story that we're all crafting together. Expect crossovers and epic events. Expect #StarTrek comics like never before. And I am incredibly grateful to editorial mastermind @HeatherAntos for including me on this dream come true journey. I wish us all "Qapla'!" and I hope you dig it."

The comic book is described thus: "In DEFIANT, someone is killing the gods…but while Benjamin Sisko and the U.S.S. Theseus have been facing the threats in the higher cosmos, very real casualties are growing on lower ground. The true enemy is a man, not a god, and Worf of House Martok has put together his own crew aboard the U.S.S. Defiant in the hopes of defeating the dangerous messiah behind a genocidal cult. Pulling from all eras of Star Trek canon to create something wholly unique and unexpected, STAR TREK: DEFIANT unites some of the strongest personalities in the franchise — including Spock, B'Elanna, Lore, and more — on a mission with very little guarantee of success!"