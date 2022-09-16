Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 1.5 in IDW December 2022 Solicits

Dead Seas by Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire launches in IDW Publishing's December 2022 solicits and solicitations, alongside a comic book based on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, set in between the recently concluded Season One of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the upcoming Season Two. The first season ended with the arrest of Una Chin-Riley/Number One over being the subject of Illyrian genetic engineering. This new comic book series will focus on that case ahead of the new season, with Captain Pike researching a defense case to save her, and since it is co-written by series producer Kirsten Beyer will be as canon as all hell.

STAR TREK SNW ILLYRIAN ENIGMA #1 CVR A LEVENS

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A / CA) Megan Levens

Journey to new reaches in this exclusive comic tie-in set between seasons one and two of fan-favorite Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds! With Una accused of unlawful genetic modification by Starfleet, Captain Pike sets out in search of evidence that could prove his first officer's innocence. From the mighty pens of Trek duo Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson with art by Megan Levens.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEAD SEAS #1 CVR A BROKENSHIRE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Nick Brokenshire

Ghosts are real and dangerous. But they're also valuable, their ectoplasm capable of curing countless diseases. There's only one problem: harvesting the wonder drug can be just as deadly. Prisoner Gus Ortiz is willing to take the risk in return for a reduced sentence-anything to see his daughter again. All it will take is a few months at sea scraping ectoplasm off the walls of the Perdition, a floating prison containing the most vicious ghosts on Earth. Surrounded by dark waters, Gus soon realizes that angry spirits are the least of his worries. The Poseidon Adventure meets The Haunting of Hill House in this supernatural thriller.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #4 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Stephen Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

After his mesmerizing prediction comes to pass, Tad is embraced as a holy messenger and invited into Christopher Columbus' inner circle to help guide the expedition to the "New World." There should be no better time to strike than in such close quarters with the enemy, but Tad struggles to act as he discovers the common ground between them.In 2112, the fate of the future hangs in the balance. Sosh and Yellow Kid's plan is interrupted by a hauntingly familiar face, and Emily threatens to weaponize the time-travel cave when her post comes under attack by a roving crew out for blood.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GENIUS ILLUSTRATED LIFE & ART OF ALEX TOTH TP

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Dean Mullaney, Bruce Canwell (A) Alex Toth

Dean Mullaney and Bruce Canwell continue their comprehensive review of the life and art of Alex Toth in Genius, Illustrated. Covering the years from the 1960s to Toth's poignant death in 2006, this oversized book features artwork and complete stories from Toth's latter-day work at Warren, DC Comics, Red Circle, Marvel, and his own creator-owned properties, plus samples of his animation work for Hanna-Barbera, Ruby-Spears, and others, as well as sketchbook pages, doodles, advertising art, and other rarities. A full-length text biography will chart the path from Toth's increasingly-reclusive lifestyle to his touching re-connection to the world in his final years.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 34.99

GODZILLA MONSTERS & PROTECTORS ALL HAIL KING #4 CVR A

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

Ghidorah is about to attack Tokyo. Cedric and his friends know they need to call on Godzilla for help, but will the King of the Monsters listen and return for a rematch against Ghidorah? And has Godzilla healed enough to put up a fight? What if it hasn't? That's where new friend Karen comes in: she's able to call another monster… another king. From the shores of Okinawa, King Caesar is summoned to help humanity! It's the penultimate chapter of All Hail the King!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KILL LOCK TP ARTISAN WRAITH

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Livio Ramondelli (A) Livio Ramondelli

Through masterful manipulation, the brilliant and psychopathic Artisan took over an unbreakable Wraith body, killing his Lock-mates in the process. Now, the Artisan Wraith has made a safe haven for all those punished by the Kill Lock. And has set his eye on the society that punished them. It's up to two assassins, the Resolve and the Lurk, to bring down the most dangerous being in the galaxy and the planet under his command. Should they fail, the Wraith Legion will take over and where the Wraiths go, only death and destruction follow!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 24.99

MLP FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 10TH ANNV CVR A MEBBERSON

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Katie Cook, Jeremy Whitley (A) Andy Price (CA) Amy Mebberson

Celebrate ten years of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic by revisiting the issue that started it all! Ever since their comic debut, Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, and Rarity have been spreading messages of friendship, magic, and fun! Join them at the very beginning of their decade-long journey in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic-10th Anniversary Edition. Reprints #1 and a gallery of all eight original covers. Plus, an interview with My Little Pony artist and writer Tony Fleecs and an all-new short from Jeremy Whitley.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 7.99

MY LITTLE PONY #8 CVR A HICKEY

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Shauna Grant (A) Andy Price (CA) Brenda Hickey

In a flashback, everypony struggles to blend into their new life as Sunny struggles to blend… smoothies. It's harder than it looks when her new best friend, Izzy, uses her magic to make some unexpected changes. But as the great ponies always say, friendship is like smoothie ingredients: better together!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SKULL CAT TP VOL 01 SKULL CAT & THE CURIOUS CASTLE

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Shurtliff, Norman (A) Shurtliff, Norman

Even though the castle is an eerie place, full of dark secrets, Scully the Cat is excited to start his new job and prove himself to be a great gardener. But wait a minute… what happened to all his co-workers? Were they devoured by bloodthirsty vampires? Spooked by a love-struck ghost? Pranked by a comic-reading goblin? Enchanted by a sleepy sorcerer? Will Scully have to become the hero and uncover the truth behind Le Dark Chateau? He never signed up for this! Middle-grade readers who love fantasy and spooky adventure will treasure Norman Shurtliff's debut graphic novel like a magical gem.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #56 CVR A PEPPERS

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Jamal Peppers

Surge vs. Sonic round two! Surge is more powerful than ever, but with each move, her power becomes more and more erratic. She's out of control and only a certain blue guy can turn the tides…

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SCRAPNIK ISLAND #3 CVR A FOURDRAINE

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Daniel Barnes (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Nathalie Fourdraine

The call is coming from within the Death Egg… Sonic is in big trouble and Tails must rush in to save him from Mecha Sonic who is toying with his head… literally!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG TP VOL 13 BATTLE FOR THE EMPIRE

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Adam Bryce Thomas

After assembling a squad of bad guys, kidnapping Belle, starting a forest fire, and causing chaos in Central City, Starline is finally ready to unleash his monstrous imposters: Surge and Kit! Will his meticulous planning be enough to defeat Sonic and Dr. Eggman? And, in the wake of the climactic battle, both the heroes and bad guys need some time to heal and regroup… except Dr. Eggman, of course, who is always ready to destroy that darn hedgehog. Can Sonic, Tails, and Belle escape the city, or will Eggman finally bumble his way to victory? Collects the oversized 50th issue of IDW's Sonic the Hedgehog series, plus issue #51, the 2022 Free Comic Book Day story "Deep Trouble," and the 2022 Annual.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 16.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG IDW COLLECTION HC VOL 03

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Evan Stanley, Priscilla Tramontano, Jack Lawrence, Adam Bryce Thomas

Can Sonic outrun a disease that turns everyone into robotic zombies? The world has fallen to the Metal Virus, a manufactured plague that transforms all it infects into robotic zombies at Dr. Eggman's command. Even Sonic the Hedgehog has been infected, though his speed has allowed him to keep the virus at bay. Now, with the population more infected than not and the virus constantly spreading, Sonic and his friends in the Restoration launch a desperate plan to cure the world! Collects issues #21-32 and the 2020 Annual of the Sonic the Hedgehog series.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 59.99

STAR TREK #3 CVR A ROSANAS VAR

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Collin Kelly (A / CA) Ramon Rosanas

When strange malfunctions begin to plague the USS Theseus mid-warp, Benjamin Sisko and his crew must band together to unveil the source behind the mysterious phenomena aboard the ship. But what initially appear as mere technological quagmires and strange happenings become a test that will determine the very fate of the universe.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK ALIENS TP

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Christina Rice, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Andy Price, Timothy Green

Delve deeper into the world of Star Trek with special one-shot stories focusing on the memorable alien species! First, the story of Kahless the Unforgettable, from the death of his coward brother Morath to his victory at Three Turn Bridge. Then, follow Quark on an unforgettable adventure to Ferenginar, where mother, brother, and brother challenge the very core beliefs of Ferengi culture. In the final story, someone is following Vanah, a research student and ex-applicant to the Trill Symbiont Initiate Program, after a life-changing event on a joint Trill-Federation science expedition.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

TMNT ONGOING #136 CVR A FERO PE

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Fero Pe

Armageddon Game tie-in! As Donnie, Angel, and Carmen fight desperately to save the Regenta Seri from Utrom assassins at the Turtles' home lair, Jennika wages her own battle against the imposter TMNT in the streets of Mutant Town! Meanwhile, the E.P.F.-under the direction of Colonel Knight and his Darkwater mercenaries-are mounting an invasion to put down the "mutant threat" to humanity once and for all. And outside the Mutant Town walls, Venus, Bludgeon, and Koya are beginning to question their loyalty to Karai and Foot Clan. Can the good guys come together and prevail against the deadly threats that surround them on all sides? Or will the Rat King and his Trio of Terror win the final trophy in…the Armageddon Game?

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #4 CVR A FEDERICI (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

Chaos begets chaos! As the contest for the world continues, players on all sides are quickly finding their game plans in absolute disarray! Unexpected participants and unforeseen pitfalls have combined to create havoc in three separate dimensions, and heroes and villains alike are forced to make countermoves to their countermoves. And all the while, the wily Rat King laughs in the shadows…

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #3 CVR A MERCADO

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Juni Ba (A) Juni Ba (CA) Roi Mercado

When former Purple Dragons gang leader Angel Bridge became the high-tech street vigilante known as Nobody, she felt like somebody for the first time in her life. Fighting crime alongside fellow heroes like the Mutant Turtles and her childhood friend Casey Jones-as well as the curmudgeonly scientist Harold Lilja, who designed her tech suit-gave the natural-born loner a new family and a new purpose. But as the Rat King's nefarious Armageddon Game takes hold on New York City and Mutant Town, Angel is finding herself alone and isolated once again, questioning her role and her resolve…and missing her best friend and sidekick, the mutant fox Alopex, who is having a similar crisis of faith. Now, with the fate of the city in the balance, can Nobody and Alopex reunite to rise above their doubts and become the bombastic crime-fighting duo they once were?

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #2 CVR A

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (CA) TBD

THE TALE OF THE LAST RONIN'S FIRST MISSION CONTINUES! In the past, Michelangelo has mastered his first fighting form and has overcome his first gladiatorial challenge in Japan. With Master Splinter's journal in his hands-and a burning desire for vengeance in his heart-Michelangelo resumes his westward trek across Asia and Europe in order to test his skills against his next deadly opponent. If he's to have any chance of attaining victory in the final battle royal, Michelangelo will have to master an essential new martial skill-or die trying. Only then can he return to New York City to confront the Foot Clan. Thing is, he's not alone. His dead brothers have joined him on his quest…and they won't shut up!Meanwhile, in the present (a.k.a. our future!), Casey Marie Jones also follows the sage teachings found in Splinter's journal as she continues her own journey as master and sensei to the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!Writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, alongside artist Ben Bishop (TMNT: The Last Ronin), bring us the next exciting chapter from the Ronin-verse!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #4 CVR A LATTIE

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Erik Burnham (CA) Tim Lattie

During an excursion above the sewers, Splinter is injected with a miniaturized device designed by Baxter Stockman. As his sensei grows weaker, Donatello investigates and discovers Splinter is being attacked from the inside by microscopic mousers! Initial attempts to combat this infection fail, so Donatello makes the only rational decision: to shrink himself and the other Turtles down and fight the micro-mousers head on! Can the Turtles save Splinter? Or will they all fall to the tiny invaders? Find out in the fourth exhilarating episode of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, "Big Trouble in Master Splinter"!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TRVE KVLT #5 CVR A KANGAS (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Scott Wilson (A / CA) Liana Kangas

Bernice is in Hell (figuratively) as she and an unusually introspective Veronika search for Marty and Alison, who are in Hell (literally), which isn't fun but is still better than being elbow deep in a broken milkshake machine with angry customers screaming at you. Satan and his demons walk the Earth, the age of endless pain is nigh, and two fan favorites from issue one finally make their triumphant return! It's going to be a hell of a time in the super special final issue of Trve Kvlt!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO TP VOL 05 GREEN DRAGON

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai

The rabbit ronin's newest adventures continue in this fifth volume that sees Usagi and Yukichi on a mission to deliver a valuable object! In "A Ghost Story," Usagi and Yukichi come upon a young woman, Shizuye, praying at a shrine to a girl murdered fifty years ago by her married lover. Usagi and Yukichi take it upon themselves to become her protectors. However, all is not what it seems as the local priest warns them to beware of ghosts in the area. Then, in "The Secret of the Green Dragon" Usagi and Yukichi are obligated to deliver a priceless jade dragon to a merchant. During their journey they witness a runner delivering a parcel of jewels to the same merchant killed on the road ahead. However, the killers left the jewels and escaped with the container leading them to the realization that the box they carry may be even more valuable than the jade within. Collects issues #27-31.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 19.99

KEVIN NOWLAN MARVEL HEROES ARTIST ED HC

IDW PUBLISHING

(A) Kevin Nowland

Kevin Nowlan is a true "artists artist." He has won the coveted Eisner Award for his art on Jack B. Quick, in collaboration with Alan Moore, as well for inking Batman: Sword of Azrael, over Joe Quesada. This volume will contain a selection of Nowlan's best works for Marvel comics-Covers, pages, and two complete stories, most notably his fully painted, 62-page Man-Thing graphic novel, written by Howard the Duck creator Steve Gerber. A true labor of love, the graphic novel took Nowlan 25 years to complete. An Artisan Edition collects stories, covers and pages that have been reproduced from the original art, allowing the reader to view them as closely as possible to the original art.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 150

GODZILLA RIVALS TP ROUND ONE

IDW-PRH

(W) Paul Allor, Mary Kenney, Adam Gorham, Rosie Knight (A) E. J. Su

Epic monster battles featuring some of Godzilla's fiercest rivals: Hedorah, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Battra! Each story is an all-out, knockdown Kaiju brawl.

First, Godzilla and Hedorah smash their way through New York City while the search for the only scientist who can stop the chaos goes on in the streets below. Then, Mothra, the ancient and beautiful guardian of nature and humanity, is trapped in Lake Ikeda, but when one Kaiju awakens, Godzilla is close behind.

When Mars invades Earth, Godzilla surfaces from Tokyo Bay and is pulled into battle with the flying saucers. Captured and taken by the Martians, Godzilla is forced to fight in a gladiatorial arena, where the King of the Monsters faces its biggest challenge yet: King Ghidorah. In the finale, at a quiet beachside town ravaged by constant sewage spillages and toxic waste dumps, something is stirring. Deep under the rolling hills that surround Hackney-on-Sea, Battra is awakening, driven by a single goal: to destroy mankind and save planet Earth.

By an exciting mix of creators including Paul Allor, E.J. Su, Mary Kenney, SL Gallant, Adam Gorham, Rosie Knight, and Oliver Ono.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

EDMUND WHITE A BOYS OWN STORY THE GRAPHIC NOVEL (MR)

IDW-PRH

(W) Michael Carroll, Alessandro, Brian, Edmund White (A) Karash, Igor

A landmark American novel, hailed by the New York Times as J.D. Salinger crossed with Oscar Wilde, is masterfully reimagined as a timeless graphic novel.

A Boy's Own Story is a now-classic coming-of-age story, but with a twist: the young protagonist is growing up gay during one of the most oppressive periods in American history. Set in the time and place of author Edmund White's adolescence, the Midwest of the 1950s, the novel became an immediate bestseller and, for many readers, was not merely about gay identity but the pain of being a child in a fractured family while looking for love in an anything-but-stable world. And yet the book quickly contributed to the literature of empowerment that grew out of the Stonewall riots and subsequent gay rights era. Readers are still swept up in the main character's thoughts and dry humor, and many today remain shocked by the sexually confessional, and bold, nature of his revelations, his humorous observations, the comic situations and scenes the strangely erudite youthful narrator describes, the tenderness of his loneliness, and the vivid aching of his imagination. A Boy's Own Story is lyrical, witty, unabashed, and authentic.

Now, to bring this landmark novel to new life for today's readers, White is joined by co-writers Brian Alessandro and Michael Carroll and artist Igor Karash for a stunning graphic novel interpretation. The poetic nuances of White's language float across sumptuously painted panels that evoke 1950s Cincinnati, 1980s Paris, and every dreamlike moment in between. The result is a creative adaptation of the original 1982 A Boy's Own Story with additional personal and historical elements from the authors' lives.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 29.99

