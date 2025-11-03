Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek: Red Shirts #4 Preview: Klingons Torture Tactics

Star Trek: Red Shirts #4 hits stores Wednesday. Ensigns face Klingon torture while their crewmates battle Romulans. Someone must sacrifice!

Ensigns Raad and Miller find themselves on a dark ship and face to face with…Klingons. The two red shirts are accused of being spies, and their captors brutalize and torture them for any information they can get on how the Romulans were able to access a Starfleet subspace antenna feed. Meanwhile, DeMatrio, Amiga, and Lanier engage in a tense starship battle with a Romulan Bird-of-Prey. If all six remaining red shirts are going to make it off Arkonia 89 alive, someone is going to have to make a sacrifice—but for what? How many red shirts have died to ferret out the Romulans? There must be more to the story than Starfleet is letting on…

Star Trek: Red Shirts #4

by Christopher Cantwell & Megan Levens, cover by Chris Shehan

IDW Publishing

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Nov 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771403430100411

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

82771403430100421 – Star Trek: Red Shirts #4 Variant B (Price Federation Recruitment) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403430100431 – Star Trek: Red Shirts #4 Variant RI (10) (Patridge) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

