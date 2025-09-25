Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged:

Star Trek's Future: The Gorn, Burn, Borg & James T Kirk (Spoilers)

Star Trek's Future: The Gorn, The Burn, The Borg And James T Kirk in The Last Starship by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Adrián Bonilla

Article Summary The Last Starship comic sets Star Trek's future after The Burn, with the Federation shattered in 3069.

Andorian Captain Sato leads a desperate alliance, facing old enemies like the Gorn and the return of the Borg.

Borg Queen Agnes Jurati and risky transwarp tech are key to rebuilding hope and surviving in a lawless galaxy.

A resurrected James T. Kirk may captain the last starship, with Starfleet's legacy hanging by a thread.

IDW is publishing a new Star Trek comic book, The Last Starship, by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Adrián Bonilla with a dodgy logo, but a plotline seared in Star Trek continuity, a story never told, somewhere between Picard and Discovery, but drawing on The Original Series, Next Generation, Deep Space 9 and Voyager, all in one stellar debut issue. It begins with the race that has been obsessing Strange New Worlds of late, the Gorn.

Set in 3069, over six hundred and fifty years after Star Trek: Picard, it sees a negotiated peace deal with The Gorn, a race that the Federation has been in conflict with since TOS, and before in Enterprise and Strange New Worlds.

And an Andorian Captain Delacour Sato of the starship Sagan taking the lead. And it would have gone so well if not for…

The Burn. As seen in Star Trek Discovery, the galactic event that saw every warp core explode simultaneously, and that shattered the Federation. And depicted playing out, ship by ship, settlement by settlement.

As well as showing us what's left…

Which is not much.

And the projected end of the Federation.

But there is one last hope, all alone, in the dark. No, wait, that's another franchise. But this one will need some new technology, and some new alliances.

Transwarp, faster that warp travel, was first developed in Star Trek as transporter technology, but failed in starships. It was the Borg who used it for communication and then galactic travel. Federation attempts to duplicate this in Voyager had some heady side effects, until they could steal Borg technology instead, and eventually used the Borg's transwarp network to travel home, destroying it in the process and poisoning the Borg. Transwarp consuits turned up again in Picard, threatening even the Borg, revealed as having been all but wiped out in Voyager, with only the Borg Queen, a handful of drones, and a single Borg Cube, which the Enterprise, as the Borg are trying to infect and assimilate the Federation on a micro level. But that was some time ago.

And needs must as the devil drives. The Borg are back…

… or at least a Borg. Agnes Jurati, the cyberneticist who worked at the Daystrom Institute during the late 24th century in Picard, and who negotiated becoming a new Borg Queen or a Collective that would not forcefully assimilate and would embrace the distinctiveness and individuality of its members. And she is repaying a debt to Picard…

Borg transwarp. A Borg on board the new ship. And returning to the Daystrom Institute.

The deal is done, the ship is built from scraps…

Though it does at least scrub up well.

As for the price, well, Agnes Of The Borg clearly has something in mind.

Or someone. The Daystrom Institute, founded by Richard Daystrom first seen in TOS, building AI for self-driving starships, later home to sentient artifical life, robots, computers, and more, and where Agnes worked after the sentience ban…

And it seems she has been busy. But it's not Captain Picard she is wanting to bring back…

… but a different Starfleet Captain of the Enterprise all together.

It looks like the Last Starship, the U.S.S. Omega, complete with transwarp technology and a Borg in engineering, is going to have Captain Kirk in the chair… though as Discovery teaches us, it may all be in vain. Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Adrián Bonilla was published yesterday by IDW Publishing with issue 2 out next month.

Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Adrián Bonilla

The Federation has fallen. Hope is fading. One last starship remains to fight for the future…unless a resurrected James T. Kirk dooms it first. Fresh off the run Screen Rant calls one of "the greatest eras in the history of Star Trek comics," writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly along with rising star and artist Adrián Bonilla (Alkaios, Let Her Be Evil), now bring you a new mission the likes of which comics have never seen before. For seven centuries, the United Federation of Planets brought together the entire Galaxy with peace, stability, enlightenment, and the promise of mutual protection. And then, in one terrible moment, it all crumbled in an event known as THE BURN, a Galaxy-wide disastrous event in which dilithium has gone inert, causing the detonation of every active warp core. The only ship remaining is a hack-and-slash Enterprise-Omega and its ragtag crew. Facing a true Wild West in space, the crew will need to make use of what few resources they have to uphold Starfleet's mission of unity across the universe…and Captain Kirk will have to face a future without the Federation he loved so dearly…

