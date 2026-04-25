Posted in: Games, Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: mortal kombat, Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II: "Get Over Here!" Clip Released

A new clip from Mortal Kombat II has been released, featuring Scorpion saying his infamous "get over here!" taunt during a fight.

Article Summary A new Mortal Kombat II clip spotlights Scorpion delivering his iconic “Get over here!” line during a brutal fight.

The footage taps directly into what fans want most from Mortal Kombat II: signature taunts, fatalities, and game-faithful moments.

Scorpion’s “Get over here!” scene has appeared in trailers before, making it the safest Mortal Kombat II moment to unveil early.

Mortal Kombat II opens in theaters and IMAX on May 8, with Warner Bros. building hype through carefully chosen action clips.

Oh, Mortal Kombat fatality one-liners, how we love you. Here's the thing about fans: while they can be impossible to please when it comes to overall projects, basically, it's hard to make fans agree that an entire movie or TV show adaptation of their favorite property is good all the way through. What you can do is give them little bite-sized chunks of things that will please everyone almost universally. Fans of the Mortal Kombat games are probably going to be arguing until they are blue in the face whether or not Mortal Kombat II is any good.

However, scenes like this are the ones fans are going to love, which makes it absolutely ridiculous that Warner Bros. released it to Rotten Tomatoes to post online. The fatalities and taunts, with the one-liners that come with them, are half the reason fans are going to show up to theaters in the first place, so posting any of them is sort of like posting all of the best jokes when trying to advertise a comedy or spotlighting all of the best scares when promoting a horror film. Plenty of studios do that, but that doesn't make it good. This one, in this case, it's Scorpion saying "get over here!" as he performs one of his fatalities, has popped up in trailers, though, so if they were going to release any of the fatalities and one-liners from Mortal Kombat II, the one that is mostly shown in the trailer is probably the right choice, but they shouldn't release any more.

Mortal Kombat II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The wait is almost over! Mortal Kombat II arrives in theaters and IMAX May 8.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh, James Wan, Toby Emmerich and Simon McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Jeremy Slater, Ed Boon and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on May 8, 2026, and internationally beginning 6 May 2026.

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