Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler's Run #1 Review: A Nostalgic Joyride

In the aftermath of the Battle of Yavin, just after the events of the first Star Wars movie, Princess Leia convinces Han Solo to take on a dangerous mission vital to the Rebellion. The only problem is a hyper-competent Imperial Security Bureau agent with a cybernetic eye called Commander Beck, who's after the same objective.

This issue is a nostalgic joyride to the Star Wars universe's sketchiest areas featuring Han Solo in his most scoundrel-ish of modes. Based on a prose novel by Greg Rucka, the adaptation script from Alec Worley is perfect in its period-appropriate handling of characters. Likewise, the artwork presented by Ingo Romling and Edward Gauvin presents a style not dissimilar to an early Matt Wagner, which is intended as a high compliment.

Clone Wars episode "Rogue One. That kind of visual murkiness is the bread and butter of the franchise and is very enjoyable, especially in how it makes the crisp white uniforms of the Empire. The story takes place largely on the outer rim world of Cyrkon, a dodgy and crime-infested world a long way from the normal influence of the Empire, yet still under its shadow. If you saw theepisode " Dangerous Debt ," this world might remind you of the Pyke Syndicate's planet Oba Diah, or even the Ring of Kafrene inThat kind of visual murkiness is the bread and butter of the franchise and is very enjoyable, especially in how it makes the crisp white uniforms of the Empire.

While this issue is half of a story, it comes to a decent conclusion while leaving the reader enough hook to want the next issue. At the price, this might have been better off just doing the whole thing at once, as it cuts off at a point that leaves its protagonists' status in question. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.