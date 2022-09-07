Actor Ahmed Best Joins Streaming Celebs In Kickstarter Stretch Goal

Actor Ahmed Best, most commonly known for his role in the Star Wars prequels, has joined Pirates of the Caribbean actor Isaac Singleton Jr., mixed martial artist Angie "Overkill" Hill, writer/actress Dani Fernandez (Ralph Wrecks The Internet), and Damion Poitier (Goldface on The Flash, the original Thanos in Avengers) as a stretch goal for The Sundering: The Nation Beneath Our Feet, a successfully funded Kickstarter campaign that ends tomorrow.

"I was one of many young black RPG players in my neighborhood," Best said. "We all imagined our characters to look like us. To see an RPG designed with the plurality of culture as its foundation opens up the world of RPGs as a genre and exponentially expands world-building. I would love to see indigenous and African-influenced worlds and universes become a standard in RPG gameplay."

The Sundering: The Nation Beneath Our Feet is a DND5e campaign setting book published by Unlikely Heroes Studios (The Surgeon, Super!). Created and owned by Poitier and Bleeding Cool writer Hannibal Tabu, this is intended as a fantasy setting that reflects a different perspective than many other fantasy offerings and might be the only Black-owned offering in the market. Featuring the likes of a mage hand-powered hair and barber salon and a Black woman ruling the entire fantasy nation, the narrative also features various conspiracies, new monsters, subclasses, and more. The story is set six months after two thousand-foot tall blades of flame chopped the Zwari Nation — described as "Magic California" by Tabu — off the side of its continent and ending up as an island on to an entirely different world.

Many notable names in this space, including Eberron creator Keith Baker, legendary actor Phil Lamarr, and Critical Role star Taliesin Jaffe have also taken notice of The Sundering: The Nation Beneath Our Feet.

It's the last day for The Sundering Campaign Book on kickstarter! I can't wait to see what @DamionPoitier and @Hannibaltabu have cooked up for everyone! https://t.co/Yqbh3Zpvob — Taliesin Jaffe (@executivegoth) September 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

As of this writing, the project is over 300% funded and chasing some ambitious stretch goals, including integration with the popular Roll20 virtual tabletop platform and the aforementioned stream game. Some of the donation tiers include one-shots from popular game masters B. Dave Walters and A. Jordan Lambert. Bleeding Cool can exclusively report that Lambert has agreed to be depicted in the story as Her Glory, Aelia Joseba, the ruler of The Nation. Artwork, including Lambert, Walters, and many other custom NPCs based on pledges and participants in the project, will be included in the final product.

The book is scheduled for publishing around the start of the year. Visit the Kickstarter page for more information.