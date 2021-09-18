Star Wars Bounty Hunters #16 Preview: Missed Connections

War of the Bounty Hunters continues to shake the Star Wars comic book universe to its foundations leaving nothing the same again in another tie-in issue hitting stores on Wednesday: Star Wars Bounty Hunters #16. Will anything be the same again after this crossover is through? When has a Marvel press release ever lied to you? Check out the preview below.

"SHADOW SOLDIERS"

• VALANCE and DENGAR make a last stand against DEATHSTICK!

• T'ONGA seeks help from a LEGENDARY BOUNTY HUNTER!

• The bounty hunters converge on a high-stakes auction as CRIMSON DAWN'S plans come into focus! Rated T

