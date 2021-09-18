Star Wars Bounty Hunters #16 Preview: Missed Connections

War of the Bounty Hunters continues to shake the Star Wars comic book universe to its foundations leaving nothing the same again in another tie-in issue hitting stores on Wednesday: Star Wars Bounty Hunters #16. Will anything be the same again after this crossover is through? When has a Marvel press release ever lied to you? Check out the preview below.
STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210752
JUL210753 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 VILLANELLI BLUEPRINT VAR WOBH – $3.99
JUL210754 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH – $3.99
(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli
"SHADOW SOLDIERS"
• VALANCE and DENGAR make a last stand against DEATHSTICK!
• T'ONGA seeks help from a LEGENDARY BOUNTY HUNTER!
• The bounty hunters converge on a high-stakes auction as CRIMSON DAWN'S plans come into focus!
Rated T
In Shops: 9/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210752 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210753 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 VILLANELLI BLUEPRINT VAR WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A / CA) Paolo Villanelli, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210754 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Chris Sprouse, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210752 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210752 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210752 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210752 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210752 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210752 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 WOBH, by (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
