Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #25 Preview: You Can't Stop an AI

Aphra wants to shut down The Spark in this preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #25, but it turns out it doesn't have an off switch. That's what happens when you let hamsters design your software.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #25

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by W. Scott Forbes

DESOLATION! The SPARK UNDYING lives in DOCTOR APHRA'S body, and as its power grows, so does its hunger! But Aphra's plotting her own escape…! As everyone flocks to the VERMILLION, their showdown will change everything!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609724102511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609724102531 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 25 BUSTOS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609724102541 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 25 LAND NEW HOPE 45TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

