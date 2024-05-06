Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, hercules, Ravensburger

Go Zero to Hero with Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return Starter Deck

Get ready to step into the magical and enchanted world of Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return is on the way including new Starter Decks

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return introduces the Stand Together Starter Deck.

New Set 4 cards feature characters from Hercules, Frozen, and Mulan.

Ravensburger delivers stunning card artwork capturing Disney film magic.

Explore diverse Disney realms with heroes like Ariel, Aladdin, and more.

Bless my Soul, Ravensburger is on a roll as Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return arrives in Disney fan hands later this month, starting at local card shops and then retailer stores. This marks the fourth set to arrive for the new hit card game, and as usual, new Starter Decks are on the way. A Starter Deck is the best way for new and old collectors to get a head start and dive right into the latest release of cards. A pre-built 60-card deck is included with new cards from Set 4 and some from previous releases, which help balance out the deck right from the jump. Thanks to Ravensburger, we are traveling to Thebes to check out the new Stand Together Starter Deck for Steel and Sapphire. Heroes from across the realm are teaming up for this deck with new cards from Hercules, Frozen, Mulan, and much more, who are ready to change up the game.

Kicking things off first is the boy wonder himself with Hercules – Beloved Hero, who gets his very own holographic card for this Starter Deck. He is followed by Philoctetes – No-Nonsense Instructor, the new Thebes (Location Card), and the One Last Hope (Song Card). The One Last Hope card artwork is truly a work of art, capturing Hercs infamous montage sequence beautifully. The second holographic here is Anna – True-Hearted, giving the beloved Frozen princess a new Dreamborn look at a knight. Anna also gets another card for the Starter Deck with Braving the Storm as she fights the odds to reach for a true love kiss.

Unlike the new Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return – Madrigal Magic Starter Deck, this set of cards is all over the Disney Universe. The net movie is Sleeping Beauty, as three new cards are featured in Set 4 with Aurora – Tranquil Princess, Prince Phillip – Gallant Defender, and the Seldom All They Seem (Song Card). Two new cards for Tangled are also included with Rapunzel – Appreciated Artist and her faithful companion Pascal – Inquisitive Pet. The Little Mermaid is even here to make a splash with Ariel – Determined Mermaid and Flounder – Collector's Companion. Ravensburger then tries to make a man out of your deck with four new Mulan cards: Li Shang – Imperial Captain, Ling – Imperial Solider, Mulan – Imperial Fighter, and an Imperial Bow (Item Card).

That is not all either; a nice mix-match of heroes is also included in the Stand Together Starter Deck, including a new Song Card from Princess and the Frog with Dig a Little Deeper. As for the rest, Mickey Mouse – Standard Bearer is on the way, along with Aladdin – Resolute Swordsman. For Beauty and the Beast fans a Transformed Chef – Castle Stove is coming followed by a new Raya and the Last Dragon card with Sisu – Wise Friend. As usual, Ravensburger captured the magic of each film inside each card with its impressive artwork. This is just a taste of what Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return has to offer, so stay tuned for more cards from the set as they are revealed.

