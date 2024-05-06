Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: NosTale

NosTale Announces New Imp Raid Event Starting Today

Gameforge has launched a brand new event this week in NosTale, as players can jump into the Imp Raid now until early June.

Article Summary Gameforge launches the new NosTale Imp Raid event; participate for unique rewards.

Challenge Hongbi & Cheongbi in the Imp Raid for the Hongbi & Cheongbi raid box.

NosFire Event Server boosts XP until May 28, with post-event character transfers.

Upcoming NosTale Act 9 part 2 teases new content and steampunk-style specialists.

Gameforge has a brand new event happening in NosTale starting today, as players can take part in the all-new Imp Raid. The raid itself will challenge you to take on two deceptively kawaii oni, as you'll come in contact with Hongbi and Cheongbi, seen here in the art for the event. We have the greater details of it for you below as the event is now live.

NosTale – Imp Raid Event

Running until June 5th, NosVille's feeling the heat with these devils at large, and the city isn't safe while they're on the prowl. Take up the challenge, take on some daily quests, face the bosses head-on, and put a stop to their chaotic capers! During the event, NosTale players will receive the Hongbi & Cheongbi raid box upon completion. Alongside event items, the box may contain the Evil Twin title, as well as different gemstones of completion in small and regular sizes. Hongbi and Cheongbi won't make it an easy fight, though, as each of them summons miniature clones of themselves to make players' lives hell. (Here's a tip: regular monsters will drop the handy 'Cure' potion during this event!)

Plus, until May 28, NosTale players can enjoy the smoking-hot NosFire Event Server! Blaze a path through the game's progression with this special event server that supercharges player progression with XP and level bonuses, making it easier to hit level 80. Once the event is complete, players will be able to transfer their character over to a regular server, ready to take on NosTale's toughest challenges – including the Imp Raid! As well as the Imp Raid, Gameforge is ready to tease info on the second part of NosTale Act 9, "Secrets of the Undercity," for the first time. Not only will it include new content for Part 1, but will also include new steampunk-styled specialists for each class! More details will be provided over the next few months, with more surprises to look forward to, so stay tuned!

