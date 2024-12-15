Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: Ewoks #3 Preview: Wicket's Wild Rescue Mission

In Star Wars: Ewoks #3, Wicket's capture by Imperial forces leads to a daring rescue mission. Can Meedro and the Red Ghost save their furry friend from the Empire's clutches?

THE IMPERIALS CONTINUE THEIR INVASION OF ENDOR! With WICKET captured and forced to guide the IMPERIAL scouting party through Endor, the other Ewoks must form a party of their own to get him back! Warrior MEEDRO and the mysterious RED GHOST may be the only hope for the young Ewok. What horrors await both teams at the site of the Imperial weapons cache?

Star Wars: Ewoks #3

by Steve Orlando & Laura Braga & Alvaro Lopez, cover by Pete Woods

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 18, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620811100311

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620811100321 – STAR WARS: EWOKS #3 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620811100331 – STAR WARS: EWOKS #3 PAULO SIQUEIRA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

