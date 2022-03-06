Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #1 Preview: Han Calls His Shot

Han Solo teams up with Greedo prior to A New Hope in this preview of Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #1, and he lets Greedo know he will shoot first. In fact, the entire preview is nothing but references to the controversy. But what about this final page "jaw-dropper" mentioned in the solicits? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #1

by Marc Guggenheim & David Messina, cover by Alex Maleev

But wait! Isn't HAN still frozen in Carbonite? Yes. But you can't keep a good smuggler down. Set a few years before Episode IV: A New Hope, Han, his partner, CHEWBACCA and GREEDO, embark on a heist for JABBA THE HUTT. It's supposed to be an easy job. What could possibly go wrong? Well, for starters, how about a reunion with the very last person Han expected to see? The last page is a jaw-dropper…

