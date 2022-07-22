Star Wars: High Republic #1 in Dark Horse Comics October 2022 Solicits

Star Wars: The High Republic #1 is the new all-ages Dark Horse comic book series with Quest Of A Jedi by Claudia Gray and Fico Ossio, launching in Dark Horse Comics' October 2022 solicits and solicitations, alongside Dead Mall #1 by Adam Cesare and David Stoll, Night Of The Ghoul by Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla, Hellboy In Love by Mike Mignola, Christie Golden and Matt Smith, Funny Creek by Rafael Albuquerque, Rafael Scavone and Eduardo Medeiros, and Double Walker by Michael Conrad and Noah Bailey,

STAR WARS THE HIGH REPUBLIC ONE-SHOT

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Claudia Gray (A / CA) Fico Ossio

On the ancient world of Angcord, the Force works in mysterious ways . . .

When a pair of Jedi arrive on the mysterious world, seeking ancient artifacts of the Force, the quickly find more than they were bargaining for.

But just what is the mysterious Echo Stone, and what does its existence mean for the continued survival of all those who call Angcord home?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEAD MALL #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Adam Cesare (A / CA) David Stoll

The Penn Mills Galleria is about to be demolished. Five teens sneak into the mall to take a last look around before it's gone. However, while Penn Mills has been closed for years, the mall is far from abandoned. A night of exploration becomes a shopping spree from hell. The teens must contend with the sprawling, transformative cosmic horror of Penn Mills or be trapped forever within the Dead Mall.

Adam Cesare is a critically acclaimed horror author and is a leading voice in the emerging genre of contemporary YA horror.

Clown in a Cornfield, earned a 2020 Bram Stoker Award nomination, multiple starred reviews, and has been optioned for film.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #1 (OF 3) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Francesco Francavilla

Shot in 1936, Night of the Ghoul by writer/director T.F. Merritt was meant to sit beside Frankenstein and Dracula as an instant classic . . . But the legendary film never made it to the silver screen. Just before editing was finished, a mysterious studio fire destroyed the footage and killed the cast and crew celebrating at the wrap party. Forest Inman is a horror film obsessive who digitizes old films for the famed Aurora movie studio. When Forest stumbles across a seemingly forgotten canister of footage, he just might have discovered the remnants of the lost classic Night of the Ghoul. This discovery sends Forest on a dark odyssey, where he's warned by a mysterious old man that the film's ghoul is far more than a work of fiction: it's a very real monster who plans to kill him.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HELLBOY IN LOVE #1 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Mike Mignola, Christie Golden (A / CA) Matt Smith

Hellboy has been assigned to patrol a train route where goblins have been stealing from passengers. Their latest victim, Anastacia, is a researcher and archaeologist transporting valuable artifacts to a museum, and she's not going to let them go without a fight! Rather than stay behind, she teams up with Hellboy to chase the light-fingered fey through the British countryside and into . . . a local punk show?

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by cowriter Christopher Golden and artist Matt Smith, featuring the colors of Chris O'Halloran, for a story of occult adventure and unlikely romance.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LEONIDE VAMPYR MIRACLE AT CROWS HEAD ONE-SHOT CVR A

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Rachele Aragno

A small, coastal village is home to normal people living quiet and simple lives–until a shipwreck brings a small coffin and its smaller occupant into their midst. What begins as a miracle soon takes a turn toward the horrible in this ghostly tale from celebrated Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and artist extraordinaire Rachele Aragno (Mel the Chosen)! The first issue of a new series of stories, Leonide the Vampyr is shiveringly spectacular.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LEONIDE VAMPYR MIRACLE AT CROWS HEAD ONE-SHOT CVR B

YOUNG HELLBOY ASSAULT ON CASTLE DEATH #4 (OF 4) CVR A SMITH

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Mike Mignola, Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Matt Smith

Still in the grips of a fever-induced hallucination, Hellboy (aka the Scarlet Crab), his dog Mac, and a friend straight out of pulp legend find themselves in the strange laboratory of Castle Death. While Hellboy is lost in his fantasy, the Brotherhood's assassin finally closes in!

The second Young Hellboy series reaches its exciting conclusion! From Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and cowriter Tom Sniegoski, with art by Craig Rousseau and colors by Chris O'Halloran.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CASTLE FULL OF BLACKBIRDS #2 (OF 4) CVR A BECKERT

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Mike Mignola, angela Slatter (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Wylie Beckert

Sara May Blackburn begins her special training with the mysterious Ms. Brooks at the Linton School for Girls. As she learns more about her special powers, she's faced with new and dangerous challenges–but could they be a distraction from something more than magical education that's going on at the mysterious school?

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola partners with celebrated author Angela Slatter and artist extraordinaire Valeria Burzo for a new adventure from the world of Hellboy!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FRANKENSTEIN NEW WORLD #3 (OF 4) CVR A BERGTING

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Mike Mignola, Tom Sniegoski, Christopher Golden (A / CA) Peter Bergting

Having made contact with some of the new world's mysterious inhabitants, Frank and Lilja continue their search for the "Star Lady". But the danger they're trying to prevent has already caught their scent–literally–and now it's a race for what could be the fate of the reborn world.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BPRD OMBNIBUS TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Mike Mignola, John Arcudi (A) Guy Davis (CA) Mike Mignola

In 2001, Hellboy quit the B.P.R.D., leaving its roster of special agents to defend the world from any occult threats, and the growing menace of the frog army. Now their adventures are collected in one continuous saga, following the exploits of Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman, Roger the Homunculus, Johann Kraus, Kate Corrigan, Ashley Strode, and many more from the war on frogs through the end of Ragna Rok. The end of the world looms even closer in this third volume and the B.P.R.D. struggles to put a stop to it.

Join Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and a slew of talented writers and artists as they bring you the main collection of B.P.R.D. stories in a single series of ten volumes. Collects BPRD Plague of Frogs volume 3.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 29.99

RANGERS OF THE DIVIDE II INTO THE DEPTHS #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Megan Huang (A / CA) Megan Huang

The truth is slowly revealed about Commander Arick Knight, but the damage is done. Struggling with the loss of their teammate and the perceived betrayal from their commander, the cadets must navigate the dark realities of being a ranger. With the revelation of Arick's past, the mission has taken on a new purpose-but could there truly be life after death?

"The world and overall story of Rangers of the Divide have me totally hooked . . . but the visual style, designs, and clear enormous potential have me quite excited for what is to come in this new series." -But Why Tho?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MASKERADE #2 (OF 4) CVR A SPRENGELMEYER

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh (A / CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Dwayne was never a Felicia Dance fan-and now he's going to work on her hit show "Bye Felicia!" But while he may look down his nose at her on-camera antics in pursuit of pedos, Dwayne would be horrified by Felicia's secret life as the vigilante Maskerade, whose body count continues to rise as Felicia keeps crossing mysterious names off her hit list of the Six!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN #6 (OF 7) CVR A DARROW (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FUNNY CREEK TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

AUG220411

(W) Rafael Albuquerque, Rafael Scavone (CA) Rafael Albuquerque (A / CA) Eduardo Medeiros

Running from a terrible trauma at home, Lilly magically falls inside her favorite cartoon show. But the bright world of Funny Creek isn't as far from the pains of the real world as she had hoped. A thrilling adventure ensues where Lilly must overcome her troubles and make her way home.

o New OGN by Rafael Albuerqueque.

o Collects the Comixology Originals series in print for the first time!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 22.99

DOUBLE WALKER TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Michael Conrad (A / CA) Noah Bailey

Cully and Gemma are watching their carefree, childless days come to an end and decide to take one last trip to the magical Scottish Highlands before the baby arrives. What was meant to be a romantic trip soon spirals into paranoia and violence as a bizarre string of murders follows them on their journey.

Conrad has returned to his horror roots while continuing to write the celebrated Wonder Woman as well as Midnighter. The time in the mainstream having only driven him further into the surreal and twisted worlds in which he is most at home.

o Collects the Comixology Originals series in print for the first time!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 22.99

CRIMINAL MACABRE COUNT CROWLEY HALLOWEEN ONESHOT

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Steve Niles, David Dastmalchian (A / CA) Lukas Ketner

What could be more dicey than a monster hunter with a self-destructive streak? TWO monster hunters with a self-destructive streak! Plop them both into the weirdly wonderful world of fan conventions as they seek to capture a rampaging creature from deep beneath the earth, and the good times will really get rolling!

Storied creature catcher Cal McDonald joins forces (kind of) with novice beast buster, Jerri Bartman in this special crossover event from Steve Niles and David Dastmalchian.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MIND MGMT BOOTLEG #4 (OF 4) CVR A THOMPSON

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Bill Crabtree (A / CA) Jill Thompson

Heroes and villains unite to take down the powerful new madman Mister Hyde and his army of followers as they sail to his island and and use their powers to put an end to this madness once and for all.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MINOR THREATS #3 (OF 4) CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A / CA) Scott Hepburn

Our group of d-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying-the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.

"I was hooked from the first page! Minor Threats is delicious, villainous dark pop that churns up the world of the marginalized and serves up a decadent and dangerous feast, all presented in glorious bombastic visual eye-fuckery that has re-ignited my love of comics. At last, something cool in a world where nothing is cool."- Taika Waititi

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SHOCK SHOP #2 (OF 4) CVR A LUCKERT & LEIZ

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert, Leila Leiz

Cullen Bunn (Harrow County), Danny Luckert (Regression), and Leila Leiz (The Last Book You'll Ever Read) present a brand-new horror anthology flip comic taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. Welcome to the SHOCK SHOP!

The terror continues in these two tales about plagued families. In the first story woodland monsters go on the attack against a camping couple and in story two mischievous creatures terrify a man from inside his own home.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MANOR BLACK TP VOL 02 FIRE IN THE BLOOD

DARK HORSE COMICS

AUG220428

(W) Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

From the creators of Harrow County and The Sixth Gun comes the next chapter of this gothic horror fantasy about a family of sorcerers in crisis.

The powerful and ancient blood sorcerer Roman Black has taken a young fire mage under his wing after she has done the impossible-taken her magic house's totem spirit inside herself. But the totem is powerful, and may be impossible to control, especially when Roman's children begin to see the young mage as a threat. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 19.99

PARASOMNIA DREAMING GOD #3 (OF 4) CVR A MUTTI

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Andrea Mutti (Bunny Mask) return with their hit adventure tale of two worlds split between dreams and reality.

Moving forth between two different worlds-a bleak present day reality and a cutthroat cyberpunk future, our hero continues to search for his missing son while facing down various madmen and monsters in these two nightmare worlds.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SURVIVAL STREET #3 (OF 4) CVR A KUSSAINOV

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) James Asmus, Jim Festante (A / CA) Abylay Kussainov

GUEST STARRING YOUR FRIEND, MILO!! Another day, another horrifically raging California wildfire the state doesn't have enough water to fight! But why are six little KID FIREFIGHTERS abandoned inside the blaze?! And if HIPPY'S spirit finally breaks-is there any hope for the rest of us? DID WE MENTION MILO?!?

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JENNY ZERO TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

AUG220435

(W) Dave Dwonch, Brockton McKinney (A / CA) Magenta King

Jenny Zero returns, bigger than ever! After being transported to Japan, everyone's favorite booze-fueled superhero reunites with old friends and new alliances! But when the Action Science Police asks her to follow in her father's massive footsteps, Jenny realizes that taking up the mantle of Mega Commander Zero means facing reanimated burger mascots, Death Cult Hit Squads, and a hidden evil from her past – one that will prove to be the BIGGEST challenge of her life!

This volume collects Jenny Zero II #1-#4, as well as a sketchbook section with creator commentary!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99

PEARL III #6 (OF 6) CVR A GAYDOS

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Gaydos

The shocking and emotional conclusion to arc three of Pearl Tanaka's journey from tattoo artist badass to yakuza badass is here!! A shocking confrontation with her ever-mysterious father and the other members of the old school yakuza has Pearl at a crossroads unlike anything she's ever faced before. Another beautiful issue by Jessica Jones cocreator Michael Gaydos.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWERS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

In a world where superheroes soar through the sky, homicide detectives Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim do their grueling work on the dirty city streets below. Assigned to the "powers" special cases, they will face the worst their city has to offer.

Powers Volume 2 collects Powers #12-#24, Powers Annual #1, a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes material from the making of this superhero noir classic, and a short story from Jinx: True Crime Confessions–the first-ever collaboration between Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming along with a brand-new cover by Michael Avon Oeming!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 29.99

BREAK OUT TP (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Wilton Santos (CA) Adam Gorham

Mysterious and massive Cube spaceships from another dimension materialize over our cities around the globe. They routinely abduct teenagers to be held inside their floating prison ships. And the world accepts it as inevitable. But not Liam Watts. His younger brother has been taken. And Liam is tired of "thoughts and prayers". Now, in a "take back our future" anthem, Liam must assemble a skilled team of ordinary high school students and in just a few weeks, they must plan a heist to infiltrate the hi-tech spaceship a mile in the sky. But what they'll find there will throw their plans into turmoil and challenge their resolve. How do you break out of a prison that's not even from this world? Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ROADIE #2 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Fran Galan

Former heavy metal roadie and demon fighter Joe D sets forth to save his save his daughter from the darkness that ruined him long ago.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AVATAR ADAPT OR DIE #6 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Beni Lobel (CA) Mark Molchan

Grace hastens to meet Mo'at at Hometree with her findings, while Mo'at searches for Grace's dormant avatar-but deep in uncharted territory, danger lurks. The afflicted Omatikaya demand answers from Grace, but will the cure lead to harmony between the humans and Na'vi . . . or pave the way for even more destruction?

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AVATAR HIGH GROUND HC VOL 03

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Sherri Smith (A) Agustin Padilla, Miguel Ruiz (CA) Doug Wheatley

Jake Sully's fears have come crashing to Pandora, gun's blazing. The Sky People are planet-side, and taking Hell's Gate by storm. Jake and Neytiri's children are still on base, surrounded and outgunned. He will have to improvise and risk it all to protect his family, his people, and their home. The battle is underway and every Na'vi is in danger.

The epic finale of Avatar: The High Ground leads you directly into the opening of the long-awaited film sequel Avatar 2!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 24.99

OVERWATCH NEW BLOOD #4 (OF 5) CVR A KOH

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Ray Fawkes (A / CA) Irene Koh

Cole Cassidy sets his sights on the north, hoping to recruit the strength of RDF agent Zarya to the new Overwatch. He finds her embarking on a last-ditch effort to rescue her hometown, caught in the path of the Siberian Omnium. With the RDF retreating and omnics swarming in from all directions, can Cassidy and Zarya win the day? Variant cover by Tyler Crook (Harrow County)!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ART OF SKULL & BONES HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Ubisoft (A) Ubisoft

Experience the journey from underdog to pirate king with this full-color hardcover collection of art and commentary from the development of Ubisoft's new seafaring adventure!

Avast, ye hearties! Dive into a world of battling pirate factions, an armada of collectible ships, and the opportunity to acquire a fair amount of booty! This beautiful chronicle harbors an array of art that details life on the high seas, alongside intimate creator notes describing the creation of this cutting-edge buccaneering experience.

From concept art of characters and ships to high-definition breakdowns of the gorgeous world of Skull & Bones, this treasure of an art book is a must-have for any pirate!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 49.99

GANTZ OMNIBUS TP VOL 11

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Hiroya Oku (A / CA) Hiroya Oku

While Gantz teams make a desperate assault against the alien mothership to free the imprisoned humans-including Kei's beloved Tae-the public receives news that the devastating war is over! To the world at large, a new day of peaceful coexistence is dawning, but before tranquility can be achieved, something must be done about the Gantz "terrorists" who threaten the new peace. So now the Gantz warriors face not only the monstrous ETs, but the entire human race! Collects Gantz volumes 31-33.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 24.99

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) One (A / CA) One

Mob struggles hard through his first marathon, nearly making it all the way before passing out! He doesn't feel too bad headed back home . . . but finds while he was gone, something terrible has happened there. If Mob believed he was through with the shadowy organization Claw, he was wrong . . . and with Mob's emotions and strength at max, it's superhuman war in the streets as Claw plans a terrorist attack the authorities can't stop-because it'll be carried out by psychic power!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 11.99

NGE SHINJI IKARI RAISING PROJECT OMNIBUS TP VOL 06

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Osamu Takahashi (A / CA) Osamu Takahashi

The most popular Evangelion spinoff ever returns to finish the story! While a school play starring Rei and Asuka as star-crossed lovers makes some ponder just where Shinji fits in, the question of whether he can make up his mind may become moot as SEELE makes their final bid to seize the Magi System with a ruthless scheme-taking Rei's own memories hostage! Collects volumes 16-18.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 24.99

WITCHER (NETFLIX) SEASON 2 VESEMIR FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

Vesemir is the oldest and most experienced witcher at Kaer Morhen, as well as mentor and father figure to Geralt and the other remaining witchers. Vesemir also plays an important role in Ciri's training in what it means to be a witcher.

Approximately 9.2" tall figure, including a 1" tall base. Diameter of base is approximately 6".

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 59.99

WITCHER (NETFLIX) SEASON 2 CIRI FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

Princess Cirilla, or Ciri, is now united with Geralt after hiding and running for her life from the Nilfgaardian forces. Ciri travels to Kaer Morhen with Geralt, where he and other Witchers will train her as she continues to uncover more about her dangerous powers.

Approximately 8.5" tall figure, including a 1" tall base. Diameter of base is approximately 6.5".

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 59.99

WITCHER (NETFLIX) SEASON 2 GERALT FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

Outfitted in his new armor, the start of season 2 sees Geralt now serving as warden of Princess Cirilla. She is his destiny, and he takes her to the Witchers' home of Kaer Morhen to protect and train her.

Approximately 9.5" tall figure, including a 1" tall base. Diameter of base is approximately 6".

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 59.99