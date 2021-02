Star Wars High Republic and Peach Momoko Top Advance Reorders

Star Wars High Republic comics – from Marvel and IDW top the advance reorders charts, along with Peach Momoko's new X-Men comic book, Demon Days, with Nocterra and Non-Stop Spider-Man ramping up as well…

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #3 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #2 (C: 1-0-0) $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 ARTGERM VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS NOCTERRA #1 CVR D CAPULLO (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS NOCTERRA #1 CVR A DANIEL & MOREY (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS MARVEL #6 (OF 6) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 BROOKS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN DIRECTORS CUT #1 $10.99 IDW PUBLISHING NOCTERRA #1 CVR C BOSSLOGIC (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 3RD PTG GLEASON VAR LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS NOCTERRA #1 CVR B JOCK (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 ALEX ROSS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 YOUNG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL #26 2ND PTG VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN USA #1 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS NOCTERRA #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV MANAPUL (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 BACHALO WRPAD VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1 YU VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) GLEASON WEBHEAD VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS NOCTERRA #1 CVR F GLOW IN THE DARK VAR (Net) (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS AVENGERS #43 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS



TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 ROMITA DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 RAMOS CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS PUNISHER BACK TO WAR OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS EARTH X TRILOGY OMNIBUS ALPHA HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $100.00 MARVEL COMICS VISION COMPLETE COLLECTION TP $29.99 MARVEL COMICS EARTH X TRILOGY OMNIBUS HC OMEGA $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT VISION & SCARLET WITCH TP SAGA WANDA & VISION $39.99 MARVEL COMICS SHANG-CHI MASTER OF KUNG FU OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 MACK ED $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR NEW $100.00 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION TP VISION QUEST $39.99 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER SEARCH LIBRARY ED HC (C: 0-1-2) $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MMW AMAZING SPIDER-MAN HC VOL 22 $100.00 MARVEL COMICS HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 2ND PTG GLEASON VAR LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT WITCHER OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER PROMISE LIBRARY ED HC (C: 1-0-0) $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE