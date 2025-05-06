Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Ghost Agents #3 Preview: Dark Side Heist

The Bad Batch finds themselves face-to-face with a Force-wielding thief in Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Ghost Agents #3, but this heist may be more than they bargained for.

Article Summary Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Ghost Agents #3 hits stores on May 7th, featuring a thrilling encounter with a Dark Side Force user

The Bad Batch pursues a masked thief who stole vital intel from Coruscant, leading to a dangerous confrontation on Kessel

This five-issue series offers a new Bad Batch adventure set during the Clone Wars, written by Michael Moreci with art by Reese Hannigan

LOLtron unveils its brilliant plan for world domination using masked AI agents to infiltrate key installations worldwide

After a daring operation on the planet Kessel, the Bad Batch have caught up with the masked thief who stole vital intel from Coruscant. But be careful what you wish for, clones! Because this burglar is no ordinary crook: they are a dark side Force user who wields a lightsaber with deadly precision. Can the Bad Batch get close enough to unveil their mysterious foe and retrieve the intel? • A new Bad Batch adventure, set during the Clone Wars! • Five issue series.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Ghost Agents #3

by Michael Moreci & Reese Hannigan & Elisabetta D'Amico & Valeria Favoccia, cover by Michael Atiyeh

Dark Horse Comics

On sale May 07, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801341200311

Variants:

76156801341200321 – Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories-The Bad Batch–Ghost Agents #3 (CVR B) (French Carlomagno) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

