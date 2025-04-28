Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged:

Star Wars: The Battle of Eriadu Preview: Blasters and Besties

Star Wars: The Battle of Eriadu hits stores this Wednesday from Dark Horse Comics, as two former friends find themselves on opposite sides of a galactic conflict.

Two estranged friends find themselves on opposing sides of the Battle of Eriadu. Jedi Padawan Gavi fights for light and life, while Driggit Parse sits at the right hand of the villainous Warden. When the two finally meet again after Driggit's betrayal, it's on the front lines. Can their old friendship be salvaged amidst a war?

Star Wars: The Battle of Eriadu

by Alyssa Wong & Jake Bartok & Michael Atiyeh, cover by Comicraft

Two estranged friends find themselves on opposing sides of the Battle of Eriadu. Jedi Padawan Gavi fights for light and life, while Driggit Parse sits at the right hand of the villainous Warden. When the two finally meet again after Driggit's betrayal, it's on the front lines. Can their old friendship be salvaged amidst a war? • Award-winning writer Alyssa Wong, the author of Doctor Aphra, The High Republic: Escape from Valo, and other fan-favorite Star Wars titles, returns to the High Republic Adventures series!

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Apr 30, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801393100111

Kids to Adults

$5.99

Variants:

