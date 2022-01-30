Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #1 Preview: All Aboard!

Another Disney ride gets its own Marvel comic in this preview of Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #1, in stores Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #1

by Ethan Sacks & Will Sliney, cover by E.M. Gist

THE VOYAGES OF THE GREATEST OF ALL-STAR CRUISERS! As the legendary HALCYON embarks on a momentous…cruise, the ship heads toward a confrontation with THE FIRST ORDER! But what secret from THE HIGH REPUBLIC ERA can help the passengers and crew all these years later? And how did JEDI NIBS and BURRY fend off a NIHIL attack on one of the ship's first ever voyages?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620223200111

| Rated T

$4.99

