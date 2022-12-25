Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #1 Preview: Jedi Card Trick

Greetings, comic book fans! This is Jude Terror from Bleeding Cool, bringing you a preview of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #1. In this preview, Porter Engel shows off his professional Jedi and amateur magician skills. Joining me to give their thoughts on the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I'd like your thoughts on the preview, but please don't try to take over the world this time. Let's see what the preview has to offer.

Well, don't let this little setback stop you from checking out the preview – it's still available, so be sure to take a look while you still can. Who knows when LOLtron will be back online?

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #1

by Charles Soule & Marco Castiello, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, witness the rise of a legend – the mighty Jedi PORTER ENGLE, perhaps the most skilled lightsaber wielder in the High Republic. With his fellow Jedi Knight Barash, he travels the galaxy, serving as a guardian of peace and justice. But even Porter Engle has enemies he cannot defeat.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620492200111

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620492200121 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE 1 MCCREA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620492200131 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE 1 BALDEON VARIANT – $3.99 US

