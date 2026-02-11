Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, Star Wars X Avengers

Gossip: Star Wars Vs Avengers From Marvel By Mark Millar?

Star Wars Vs Avengers by Mark Millar coming from Marvel Comics? That's the hot comics industry gossip right now ahead of ComicsPRO

Article Summary Is Marvel set to publish a Star Wars Vs Avengers crossover comic, possibly as soon as this year?

Is Mark Millar returning to Marvel to write this major Star Wars and Avengers event project.

Disney's ownership of both Marvel and Lucasfilm makes this unprecedented crossover possible.

This will be the first fully realized Star Wars crossover with Marvel's main heroes in comics history.

Recently, Marvel Comics published a new comic book series taking advantage of its Fox license, courtesy of Disney having bought Fox, with the Fantastic Four Vs The Planet Of The Apes comic book. Marvel critic Rob Liefeld brought attention to the new comic, posting to X, "Just wait until Star Wars/Avengers next year… yeesh." Well, I don't know about next year, it may even be this year, but yes, as a result of the conversation Rob's post triggered, I hear it's happening. The first full-blown cross-continuity Star Wars project, thanks to Disney owning both Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics and Marvel holding the license. And yes, as the headline of this article suggests, that means Mark Millar returning to Marvel Comics for such a project. And has been working on it for a little while. At least that's what I am told by people who should know. And not just Mark Millar. And it is ComicsPRO next week, where last time Marvel EIC CB Cebulski and DC EIC Marie Javins announced the DC/Marvel crossovers.

Mark Millar hasn't worked for Marvel or DC since he founded Millarworld, published his own original comics, and had a few of them made into movies, such as Wanted, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman, before selling his imprint to Netflix, which made TV series from Jupiter's Legacy, Chosen, and Supercrooks. Bleeding Cool got the gossip that Mark Millar, who had been tasked with creating new IP for Netflix since the sale, had been dropped by Netflix at the beginning of last year, which coincided with his talk about working for Marvel and DC again, creating new original comics like Psychic Sam and Conquered from his new self-publisher, and setting up his own Mark Millar Studios company, though he hasn't admitted to this yet.

Mark Millar's work with Bryan Hitch on The Ultimates for Marvel Comics was responsible for much of the Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Avengers movies' vibes, very much the MCU. He also listed Star Wars as one of his five favourite movies, and put Mark Hamill in the Secret Service comics he created with Dave Gibbons, as well as the movie adaptation, Kingsman, saying, "I love the original trilogy so much that I quote or refer to them at least once a day. I had lunch with Mark Hamill last year to talk about him appearing in a movie: I managed 55 minutes without mentioning Star Wars, but once I did, the floodgates were opened…"

So, might writing a Star Wars/Avengers comic, a first for such a thing in Star Wars history, be enough to tempt him back for one last job, before setting up Mark Millar Studios? That's what I'm hearing… and he sees it as something bigger than Civil War. But then again, as with previous stories, it might just be what Mark Millar is telling people as a profile lifter. In which case, it has worked. Again.

And yes there was the Indiana Jones/Star Wars short story from Dark Horse Comics, as well as a variety of Muppets/Simpsons and Family Guy parodies, but this looks like something more fully realised… closer to what Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross once planned from DC Comics.

