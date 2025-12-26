Is Mark Millar Out Of His Netflix Contract? Millarworld Speculation…

Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged:

Is Mark Millar Out Of His Netflix Contract? Mindless Millarworld Speculation...

Mark Millar's comic book series Hit-Girl, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman were series not owned by Netflix as part of their Millarworld purchase as they had already been made as movies by other studios, and were co-owned by his company Dave And Eggsy Ltd. Or at least they were, because at the beginning of this year, the company was renamed to Mark Millar Productions Ltd in January 2025. Which is a much more serious name. But does it have serious plans?

Well, possibly. Mark Millar sold his Millarworld imprint to Netflix and was then employed by Netflix to create new properties for the streaming service, which he then published as comic books, first through Image Comics, then through Dark Horse. Three properties made it to the screen through Netflix, Jupiter's Legacy, Chosen and Supercrooks, though they didn't exactly set the world on fire. Others are meant to be in production.

Currently, Mark Millar is crowdfunding the comic book series Psychic Sam and Conquered, which are both separate from the Netflix deal. Millar had previously discussed carving out the right to work on such projects outside of Netflix. Initially, it was just the first Psychic Sam, which has now continued into further volumes without any further mention of the carve-out. And while Mark Millar has continued to write Millarworld projects published through Dark Horse, which are owned by Netflix, we haven't had news of a new one for some time, the closest being a tease of a crossover of existing properties. His most recent original Millarworld property was announced a full year ago, Vatican City.

This might suggest that Mark Millar, who is still employed to write Millarworld comic books through Dark Horse, is no longer under contract at Netflix. The new projects he is creating are currently done outside of Netflix, and even outside of Dark Horse, given the company's Netflix deal. Might the Netflix contract have been up in January at the beginning of the year, alongside the company name change? With Netflix deciding it wasn't worth the million dollars a year to keep him on the company books? That is what is being suggested to me by people who should know. If true, it's no wonder he quit social media when the news that Netflix was buying Warner Bros. went public; it might have been too hard to avoid the questions about what his role might be, without revealing he was no longer a Netflix staff member…

He also discussed speculatively what he might do after Netflix, including creating his own movie studio. What if it weren't so speculative? What if that's what Mark Millar Productions Ltd is, and Psychic Sam and Conquered are his first projects from that, funded from crowdfunding? And might that indicate when he'll be able to talk about it all, a year after leaving Netflix?

All mindless speculation, of course…

