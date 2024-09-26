Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: civil war, Mark Millar

Mark Millar Meets With Marvel For A Project "Bigger Than Civil War"

Mark Millar made his name writing Marvel and DC Comics but is now talking about returning to Marvel for something bigger than Civil War.

Article Summary Mark Millar may return to Marvel for a project he claims is "bigger than Civil War."

Millar has been discussing plans with both Marvel and DC, having met with Marvel's Editor-In-Chief recently.

Millar considered a new Superman story but might delay it due to the character's upcoming public domain status.

Millar is balancing commitments with Netflix but hints at an exciting new Marvel project in the works.

Mark Millar made his name writing Marvel and DC Comics before switching to creator-owned comics with Millarworld and then selling up to Netflix. He still writes new comics for Netflix, which are now published through Dark Horse, but people wonder if or when he will return to Marvel or DC.

In 2022, to publicise his new comic book series, The Ambassadors, Mark Millar, tweeted, "It might take me a year or two to get ahead on my schedule, but I'm 100% going to do another Superman story at some point. I've had a notebook I've been noodling in for quite a while now…" following it up saying "The nice people who run DC contacted me last night about this tweet and we're definitely going to do this once everybody's schedule aligns a year or two down the line. Gonna be big."

Then, earlier this year, to publicise his Big Game series and his podcast, Millar Time, he told Geoff Johns regarding Netflix, "I'm under contract, so I have to do a certain amount of stuff, but I'm definitely going to get a little carve out at the end of next year, and I've talked with the DC guys. I'm going to do a six-issue thing," and I wanted to "get somebody great to draw it, like Olivier Coipel or Pepe Larraz."

Mark Millar returning to Marvel Comics

But things have been changing. Appearing on the Word Balloon podcast with John Siuntres, Mark Millar was asked about returning to Marvel or DC. Mark Millar stated, "I actually met C.B. Cebulski [Marvel Editor-In-Chief] for lunch last week in London. He was over in London visiting the Fantastic Four [currently filming west of London], and he dropped me a line. He said, are you in London and I was, like, my office is in London, so I'll come in that day when you're in town. So he and I went for lunch in the old Pub that I used to drink in."

"Marvel and DC had both made an open offer to me years ago and every year, they check in with me and say, do you want to do something? I had an idea when I was in Dubai last year, maybe 18 months ago. I was in Dubai, and I was out swimming in the sea. While I was swimming, this Superman story came to me: the beginning, middle, and end of the whole thing. I thought I really needed to write this down, I can't forget this, and as soon as I climbed up into the boat, I said to my wife, you got a pen and paper? And she was like, we're on a boat, how, why would I have paper? I told her the story, and I said don't let me forget a single detail of this. I mentioned it on Twitter a few days later, and Marie Javins [DC Editor-In-Chief] got in touch and said, if you want to do this, do it. So I got a little carve out at work to get 12 weeks where I can go and do something else because sometimes you do, you're a fan right? And I arranged to write that before I do my next Millarworld thing.

"Then I mentioned that I was going to do this, and then Marvel got in touch with me, who are really close friends of mine. I was at Marvel from the end of 2000 up until 2010-ish, but I still hang out with the guys if I'm in New York. I'm in daily contact with some of them. And they said, how the hell could you work for DC if you've got a 12-week thing, then come and do something with us? So I met CB… and it's not a cash thing, I'm not competing to see who'll pay the most or anything, I don't care about the money. But I also have a really good idea for a Marvel project as well."

"I said to CB, I only want to do something at Marvel if I can make it bigger than Civil War or else what's the point? I'm not going to come in and do an Iceman series or something like that. I only want to come in and do something that's going to be bigger than Civil War, and the thing I have is way bigger than Civil War, and Civil War is the biggest-selling graphic novel Marvel's ever had. The biggest in history. I said this is the one thing that could top it and I haven't told him what it is. I'm going to hold off."

"But then somebody made a great point to me, and they said, why would you do the Superman thing when Superman's public domain in nine years time? Just do it in nine year's time, and I was like, yeah, I'll just hold that off on that one then. I'm just going to do the Marvel project instead, so we'll see what happens. The lovely thing about being a writer is you can change your mind at the last minute and go and do anything you like."

But it is not like he is leaving Millarworld behind, launching a new line of Millarworld titles in March or April, including a new Nemesis title, to be announced in December. "I've always got great artists, but I think this is the best lineup of artists I've ever had I mean this is completely nuts who I've got for next year."

