Static Season One #5 Preview: Sugar Rush

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Static is ready to save the day in this preview of Static Season One #5… thanks to the power of sugar! Check out the preview below.
STATIC SEASON ONE #5 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0821DC138
0821DC139 – STATIC SEASON ONE #5 (OF 6) CVR B NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Vita Ayala (A) ChrisCross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey (CA) Khary Randolph
Here's the good news: Static knows where the government is imprisoning the Bang Babies it's rounded up off the streets of Dakota. Here's the bad news: once he's inside, he may not be getting out!
In Shops: 1/25/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for Static Season One #5 (CVR A)
Cover image for Static Season One #5 (CVR B)
Interior preview page from Static Season One #5
Interior preview page from Static Season One #5
Interior preview page from Static Season One #5
Interior preview page from Static Season One #5
Interior preview page from Static Season One #5
Interior preview page from Static Season One #5
