Static Season One #5 Preview: Sugar Rush

STATIC SEASON ONE #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Vita Ayala (A) ChrisCross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey (CA) Khary Randolph

Here's the good news: Static knows where the government is imprisoning the Bang Babies it's rounded up off the streets of Dakota. Here's the bad news: once he's inside, he may not be getting out!

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

